Meet Raney and Princess, Arthur, Percy and Skylar

Raney and Princess, from left, are a darling duo. These lovely Labrador ladies are only 1 year old with long lives ahead of them. They’re awesomely active and perfectly playful, so a fenced yard is a must. Raney and Princess are smart cookies who’ve rocked both house and crate training in their foster home. Their sweet dispositions and pleasant personalities make these bonded babes excellent pets. Raney and Princess will be wonderful additions to any loving home! Raney & Princess’ adoption fees are $100 each and include their spays, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Arthur is absolutely amazing. Snuggly, cuddly and awesomely affectionate, this 4-year-old feline is truly the bees knees. With his charming chipmunk cheeks and terrific tabby swirl, Arthur is cute as a button. He’s a social butterfly with a sweet disposition and pleasant personality. He adores everyone he meets. He is FIV Positive, but don’t let that stop you from making your connection with this darling dude. FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) is a widely misunderstood condition. Many people think that it’s easily spread, makes cats very sick, and that they have a lower life expectancy, so they are not often adopted. This is far from the truth. Arthur’s adoption fee is $30 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Percy is a young male collie and American bulldog mix. His vaccinations are up-to-date and he has been neutered.
Skylar is a senior male Flame Point Siamese. His vaccinations are up-to-date, and he has been neutered and is declawed.