Meet Scout, Zeus, Fluffy and Tilly

Scout is ready for fun. This goofy guy loves outdoor time and can often be found lounging in the shade or rolling in the grass. He always stops to smell the flowers! Scout is spunky and sure to make you laugh. Scout is a participant in our FIDO prison program. FIDO dogs are obedience trained and socialized by the prison inmates. The $150 adoption fee covers spay/neuter, vaccinations, deworming, microchip, and heartworm test (and current with monthly preventative). They are house trained, crate trained and know their 5 basic commands.
Zeus is a sweet senior. At 12 ½ years old, he’s a distinguished gentleman who enjoys afternoon porch sitting and befriending sanctuary visitors. Zeus is an incredibly friendly kitty who gets along well with other pets and simply adores humans. He loves attention and affection. Sadly overlooked due to his senior status, Zeus is a wonderful cat with a pleasant personality. He’ll be a loving, loyal addition to any home or family. His adoption fee is only $30. It includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Fluffy is, well, a little fluffy. He carries it well and would never let you know any different. Naps are pretty much his favorite pastime, but he loves a good play session once or twice a day. He is 11 years young and would do fine in a home with cats and dogs, but no kids. His adoption fee is $65.
Tilly is a long-legged woman of many talents. Those talents include baying at squirrels, running long distances and giving kisses. She likes other dogs and cats. She does well with kids, but will need a meet-and-greet. She is 2 years old and is a Treeing Walker Coonhound. Her adoption fee is $125.