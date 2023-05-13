Area student honored by Trine
ANGOLA — Seventy-seven in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.
Dakotah Alumbaugh of Anderson was among those honored during the April 26 ring ceremony in Best Hall. Alumbaugh is an electrical engineering major.
The ring ceremony is the public induction of candidates into the Order of the Engineer, a fellowship of engineers who are trained in science and technology and dedicated to the practice, teaching or administration of their profession.
Kennedy graduates from Flagler College
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Flagler College celebrated the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 450 graduates at the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Melinda Kennedy, a graduate from Anderson, was honored with a master of arts degree in education of the deaf and hard of hearing.
The Herald Bulletin