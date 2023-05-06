MUNCIE — Ball State University junior Griffin Thomas of Anderson has been awarded a Barry Goldwater Scholarship, one of America’s most prestigious scholarships for undergraduates who intend to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research.
Thomas will receive up to $7,500 per full academic year toward his educational expenses.
Majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry, Thomas transferred to Ball State from Ivy Tech Community College in January 2022.
He plans to pursue a doctorate in marine biology to be able to launch a research career focused on the genetic engineering of marine invertebrates to aid in their resistance and adaptation to factors caused by climate change, such as ocean acidification.
He has been working in the lab of Dr. Wei Shi, assistant professor of Organic Chemistry at Ball State, since February 2022. This summer, he plans to conduct advanced research in either marine biology or genetics.
Also at Ball State, he is involved in the Wildlife Society and the Genetics Club. At Ivy Tech, he served as vice president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Remington Vosburgh hired by Bartron Builders Inc.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Remington Vosburgh, a senior pursuing a bachelors degree in business administration from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a field tech at Bartron Builders Inc. in Greenville, South Carolina.
Vosburgh is a resident of Alexandria.