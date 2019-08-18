Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Allysn Law and Rathal Moore, Muncie, Aug. 6.
A boy to Taylor and Kyler Lynn, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A boy to Kayelei Redding and Dustin Morrison, Anderson, Aug. 6.
A boy to Carolyn McKinney, Anderson, Aug. 7.
A girl to Andrae and Ashley Hernandez, Muncie, Aug. 7.
A boy to Courtney King and Victor Hood, Anderson, Aug. 7.
A boy to Rosa Mendoza and Miguel Andres Martinez, Anderson, Aug. 8.
A girl to Tyler and Brittney Trimble, Elwood, Aug. 8.
A girl to Brent and McHale Wright, Anderson, Aug. 8.
A girl to Kaleb and Abbie Auker, Anderson, Aug. 9.
A girl to Rachel Ratican and Brian Fulp, Markleville, Aug. 9.
A boy to Kaylee Goen and Zachary Spencer, Daleville, Aug. 9.
A boy to John and Taylor Watson, Fairmount, Aug. 10.
A girl to Abbi Owens, Anderson, Aug. 10.
A girl to Jessika McIndoo and Sean Cole, Markleville, Aug. 10.
A boy to Emily Rodriguez and Dylan Holloway, Anderson, Aug. 12.
A boy to Chris and Heavan Hedrick, Fairmount, Aug. 12.
A girl to Michael and Michelle McGuire, Anderson, Aug. 13.
A boy to Tyler and Alexandra Roundtree, Anderson, Aug. 13.
A girl to Williams and Emily Foster, Muncie, Aug. 13.
A girl to Samantha Deckard and Jason Madore, Anderson, Aug. 14.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Julie Bowling and Joshua Barrett, New Castle, Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.