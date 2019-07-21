Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Joshua and Emily Samon, Muncie, July 10.
A girl to Chalee Wilson and Brandon Newsom, Anderson, July 10.
A boy to Trista Bingham and Jordon Drifill, Elwood, July 11.
A girl to Joseph and Sianna Oleysyck, Fairmount, July 11.
A boy to Jessica Beemer and Adam Wilson, Anderson, July 12.
A boy to Sharon Lewis and Brylon Bogle, Muncie, July 14.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Daniel Lee and Kellie Lynn Knotts, Alexandria, July 8.
A boy to Maria Rose Seltzer and Andrew William Tuer, Anderson, July 8.
A girl to Sarah Kay Harney and Jacob Michael Andrew, Indianapolis, July 9.
A boy to Tanisha Nicole Bailey, Muncie, July 9.
A girl to Ashley Lynne Hendrickson and Deshaun Thomas Martin, Parker City, July 11.
A boy to Kaitlyn Alexandra Etherington and Rondrick Fairer, Anderson, July 12.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to A.J. and Racheal Smith, Mooreland, June 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.