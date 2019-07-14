Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Bobby and Andrea Stuart, Muncie, June 23.
A girl to Cheyenne Trieschman and Dylan Wilch, New Castle, June 23.
A girl to Morgan Duttlinger, Markleville, June 24.
A girl to Adrianna Boudreaux and Jace Beeman, Elwood, June 24.
A boy to Crystal Rohrer and Justin Holt, Anderson, June 25.
A boy to Daniel and Jessie Maynard, Pendleton, June 25.
A boy to Christopher and April Dent, Anderson, June 26.
A boy to Madeline Reyessantiago and Joenier Guzman Lopez, Anderson, June 27.
A boy to Destiny Campbell and Travis Cox, Anderson, June 27.
A girl to Chelsye Davis and Kyle Cox, Muncie, June 28.
A boy to Allyson Garner and Thomas Smith, Alexandria, June 28.
A boy to Christopher and Kylie Waller, Markleville, June 28.
A boy to Ivan and Christa Cole, Anderson, June 29.
A boy to Skylynn Leggins and Austyn Moreland, Anderson, July 1.
A girl to Stephanie Tomarchio and Michael Imel, Anderson, July 1.
A girl to Ashlee Pate and Matthew Gross, Rushville, July 1.
A girl to Jerry and Ashley Freshwater, Jonesboro, July 2.
A boy to James and Malia Sandberg, Muncie, July 2.
A boy to Rachael Edwards and Steve Vincent Jr., Elwood, July 2.
A boy to Jake and Kayla Smith, Muncie, July 3.
A girl to Jessica Nall and Ryan Woschitz, Anderson, July 4.
A boy to Tyler and Haylie Reese, Muncie, July 4.
A boy to Stephen and Teliecia Dickey, Anderson, July 8.
A boy to Chase and Jessica Lamb, Alexandria, July 8.
A boy to Emmanuel and Tameka Mendez, Anderson, July 8.
A boy to Maeve Best and Sebastian Brantlinger, Daleville, July 9.
A boy to Amanda Lowe and Curtis Delawler, Anderson, July 9.
A boy to Matthew and Ashley Trice, Alexandria, July 10.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Morgan Michelle Rogers and David Ryan Rambo, Anderson, June 25.
A girl to Jacklynn Nicole Sailers and Ryan Lee Harvey, Anderson, June 26.
A girl to Jeremy Leland and Amber Renee Crull, Anderson, June 26.
A boy to Cassandra Kay Enlow and Brandon Jerry Ridenour, Anderson, June 28.
A boy to Braydon Mikal and Chelsey Jean Parnell, Anderson, June 28.
A girl to Casey Dale and Savannah Maria Redman, Anderson, July 2.
A boy to Michael Donovan and Ashley Marie Yocum, Anderson, July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.