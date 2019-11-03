LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Eric and Riley Anderson, Chesterfield, Oct. 23.

A girl to Eric and Brittany Thompson, Anderson, Oct. 23.

A girl to Tyler and Courtney Mooney, Anderson, Oct. 24.

A girl to Josh and Ashley Carroll, Anderson, Oct. 25.

A girl to Dustin and Sarah Parker, Gaston, Oct. 25.

A boy to Cheri Kidwell and Brent Robinett, Daleville, Oct. 25.

A boy to Nicole Pautler and David Batthauer, Daleville, Oct. 25.

A boy to Daquisha Douglass and Dontez West, Anderson, Oct. 26.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON A boy to Jaclyn K. Wood and Aric Allen Miller, Anderson, Oct. 21.

A boy to Alexis Renee Hodges, Anderson, Oct. 23.

A girl to Brook Michelle Bergman and Cody Justin Trevino, Anderson, Oct. 23.

A boy to Ronald Joe Ray and Alyssa Caitlin Gauldin, Middletown, Oct. 24.

A girl to Brittany Taylor Johnson and Anthony Ryan Knepp, Anderson, Oct. 26.

