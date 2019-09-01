LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals:

COMMUNITYA girl to Courtney Malston and Justin Jackson, Anderson, Aug. 23.

A girl to Julia Newton and Eric Bottoms, Connersville, Aug. 23.

A boy to Katelynn Adcock and Brodrick Hendrickson, Yorktown, Aug. 24.

A boy to Javon and Rachael Story, Muncie, Aug. 24.

A girl to Dezmond Shrader, Anderson, Aug. 25.

A girl to Kaily Craib and Brandon Young, Anderson, Aug. 26.

A girl to Shannon Story and Jordan Bole, Yorktown, Aug. 27.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSONA boy to Brittainy Ann Stevens and Michael Duane Amos, Summitville, Aug. 21.

A boy to Hayli Lachelle Turpin and Bryson Antwon Harris, Anderson, Aug. 22.

A girl to Aralynn Jean Smith and Marc Allan Hazelwood, Elwood, Aug. 22.

A girl to Chad Ross and Alison Marie Wells, Markleville, Aug. 22.

A boy to Kathryn Louise Ellen Miller and Jeremy Wayne Sarvis, Alexandria, Aug. 23.

A boy to Andrew Jacob and Susan Marie Curtis, Pendleton, Aug. 23.

A girl to Hailey Dawn Hamilton and Hosea Lamont Allen, Anderson, Aug. 23.

A boy to Nydia Nastasha Harris, Anderson, Aug. 24.

HENRY COUNTY

A girl to Shelbi Huddleston and Jacob Cook, New Castle, Aug. 19.

Tags