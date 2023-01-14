MUNCIE — Mister E. and the Mindbender Society invite you to enter the world of Mindbender Mansion, an eclectic place full of puzzles, brainteasers, and interactive challenges at Minnetrista to test your brain power and problem-solving skills.
Adults and children alike can exercise their minds by trying to master each of the 11 individual brain teasers and the three group activities in this exhibit opening Saturday at Minnetrista.
Visitors to Mindbender Mansion will be greeted by Mr. E., curator of the Mindbender Society. He will explain the mysteries of Mindbender Mansion and how to become a member of the Mindbender Society by gathering hidden clues and secret passwords. The clues can only be found by solving key puzzles in select themed areas.
Throughout the exhibit, visitors will find a combination of tabletop brainteasers they can solve on their own and larger group challenges that require assistance from their fellow mansion guests.
The group challenges include:
• Feeding Frenzy-Kitchen mayhem is guaranteed in a race to beat the clock by filling TV dinner trays (with five kinds of food) on a fast-moving conveyer belt.
• Spelling Fever-Hopscotch meets Scrabble in this race to correctly spell words within a limited time by hopping on letter squares that light up.
• Amazing Maze-In is a version of the classic steel ball labyrinth game. Visitors must work together to tilt a table in different directions, guiding a ball into six holes as quickly as possible.
Upon completing each of the select brainteasers and group challenges, visitors will have gathered the necessary clues and secret passwords to become a member of the Mindbender Society and add their portrait to the “Wall of Fame.”
Mindbender Mansion was produced and is toured by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Portland, Oregon.
This exhibit runs through May 7 at Minnetrista.
Information: visit minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848.