Gianna Peak is the most selfless, kindhearted and generous 9-year-old I have ever met. She is continuously helping others out of the kindness of her heart.
Her mission for 2023 is to use all of her money that she has earned from her allowances and good grades in 2022 to give back to her community every month. She named her mission “Gianna’s Journey, 12 Months of Giving Back.”
In January, she donated non-perishables and bottled water to the Gathering of Queens at the Impact Center to serve the elderly/veterans in need.
In February, she donated towels, bleach, trash bags, laundry/dish soap, disinfectant wipes, dog/cat food, toys, treats, peanut butter and paper towels to the Animal Protective League.
In March, she donated 200 pre-filled eggs to Anderson Black Expo for an Easter Egg hunt event. In April, she donated 10 “birthday packages” to Operation Love Ministries that included blow horns, foil pans, birthday cake mixes, icing, candles and cans of Sprite to substitute for oil/eggs.
She also attended the Black Expo Easter Egg Hunt in April, where she entered a raffle and won a new mountain bike. She then donated it to a young boy at the event.
This month, she donated snacks to the DSA Group home that serves and provides care to adults who are unable to afford snack-type foods.
The year is not even halfway through, and she’s already done so much, yet plans to do so much more in 2023.
She was the first person I thought of when I saw the notice to nominate a hometown hero. She’s only 9 and changing the lives of others!
I can only imagine what her future will hold!