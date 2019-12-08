ANDERSON — What happens when a community theater is losing money and needs help fast?
That’s the premise of “Open House,” written by Rick Vale 10 years ago to commemorate the 50th season of Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre.
Now after 10 years, the play is back at Vale’s venue, The Alley Theatre, for a four-show run from Dec. 12 through 15.
Described by Vale as a “musical-comedy-not-quite-reality play,” the laughs start right at the beginning as Realtor Vonnie VanDerloo, who also happens to be the chairman of the theater board, decides to turn the theater into a “reality theater” with a family living onstage. The family who signs the lease would promise to live out their lives on Friday and Saturday nights onstage in front of an audience — as long as the house is full, they don’t pay rent.
Martin Stapleton, who played “Lance the Pizza Boy” in the original cast 10 years ago, directs a new cast for this production, bringing the hilarious characters back to life.
“During rehearsals, I find myself really invested and listening intently to Lance’s part when he’s on stage,” Stapleton said with a laugh. “I can remember most of his lines.”
While it’s a hard choice, Stapleton said he prefers directing to acting.
“Directing is a little less stressful, because you don’t have to memorize anything. If you’re fine with telling people what to do, then it’s great,” he explained. “It’s a little more fulfilling because the vision as a whole is yours rather than just one character.”
Allison Cage, who works as an early childhood educator in real life, plays the part of Realtor Vonnie VanDerloo.
“She’s sort of in her own little delusional world,” said Cage. “She thinks she’s an amazing singer, but she’s really washed up.”
Vale, who is the musical director of the show, said this offering is different than most of the plays the Alley Theatre performs.
“We tend to do heavier shows here, so this show is a breath of fresh air,” said Vale. “It’s funny and has lots of slapstick.”
Vale is proud of the longevity of the play and of its future potential.
“In 2009, The Herald Bulletin chose it as the No. 1 artistic event of the year,” he said. “Since then, it has been produced in regional and high school productions. The script and score are currently being perused in New York by a producer assessing the viability of an off-Broadway/regional tour.”
