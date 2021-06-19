Parks and eateries create perfect pairs for weekend excursions

Plan a spectacular outing with a visit to one of Madison County’s pretty parks, followed by a stop at a nearby eatery. Here are a few suggestions about how to create that “perfect pair” excursion:
ANDERSON
Shadyside Park
Relaxation, recreation and natural beauty meet in one incredible place near downtown Anderson. Shadyside Park’s beautiful atmosphere makes it is a place people can make memories, get some exercise or just reconnect with nature. There are plenty of activities for kids including fishing, kayaking and walking.
Bobber’s Cafe
Bobber’s Cafe hit the jackpot with its location on Shadyside Lake.
The cafe’s cheerful atmosphere, beautiful benches and a nice scenery of the lake lure people in. The mouthwatering pork tenderloin sandwiches and homemade biscuits and gravy keep them coming back.
PENDLETON
Falls Park
Ask anyone in Pendleton to name their top five favorite places in town, and odds are that Falls Park will be at the top of the list.
It’s not difficult to see why the park, which has been the gem of Pendleton’s downtown area since 1920, is a favorite. From the large playground area and scenic falls of Fall Creek to the iconic lighthouse and picturesque trails, the park offers countless outdoor activities for the whole family.
Madison’s St8 Street Bistro
Dinner at Madison’s St8 Street Bistro is the perfect way to end to a memorable day.
The restaurant, owned by Summer Hellis, has been a favorite on Pendleton’s State Street for over six years. Executive chef Dan Stackpoole has more than two decades of experience in the restaurant business, and his entrees definitely showcase that experience with every bite.
ALEXANDRIA
Beulah Park
In 1929, members of the Alexandria community would have never imagined the impact that Beulah Park would bring. Now, the park is the center of their entire community. This Madison County park not only boasts the Alexandria swimming pool, which is a crowd-pleaser during the summer, but it is also the site of the Madison County 4-H Fair.
Every third week of July, Alexandria Kiwanis hosts their county fair. The Madison County Fair attracts 35,000-40,000 people each year to the city of Alexandria. In 2021, the fair will be hosted July 18-24. It is packed with family fun adventures.
Rachel’s Hi-Way Café
Rachel’s Hi-Way Cafe is a hidden gem in Madison County, located off Indiana 9 in Alexandria. This family-owned restaurant, among the finalists for Homestyle Cooking in the Best of Madison County surveys in 2020 and 2021, serves classic dishes to suit any taste. Rachel’s Hi-Way Cafe serves lunch, dinner and a large variety of breakfast options.
ELWOOD
Callaway Park
In its century long history, Elwood’s Callaway Park has hosted some famous residents like Republican presidential nominee Wendell Willkie and Olympic swimmer Mary Beth Dunnichay.
But to the everyday people who call Elwood home, Callaway Park’s greatest claim to fame is its welcoming atmosphere for making family memories.
The Tin Plate
If ribbon fries and tenderloins are calling your name, there’s no need to wait until the county fair. Just head over to The Tin Plate on South J Street in Elwood.
Featuring a friendly, casual atmosphere, The Tin Plate serves down-home food, like pulled pork sandwiches, Beef Manhattans made with Elwood’s own Red Gold premium tomato products, fried pickle chips, onion rings, and of course, the star of the show — a tenderloin as big as a dinner plate.