PENDLETON — During Gallery 119’s First Friday event held on April 1, the winners of the Pendleton Heights Senior Art Show were announced. First Place and People’s Choice awards were sponsored by The South Madison Community Foundation. Tri Kappa sponsored second and third place awards.
Rachel Allen was the judge.
The show will continue through the month of April. Visitors are invited to come and see the beautiful artwork being created by local students at Pendleton Heights School, and to vote for your favorite art. At the end of the month, a People’s Choice Award will be given with a $100 prize.
Gallery 119 is located at 119 W. State Street, Pendleton. Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winners
First Place: “16 Mirrors” by Sylvia Bobb Acrylic medium Award: $500
Second Place: “Riley” by Paige Cesnick Watercolor Award: $200
Third Place: “Obsession” by Katie Green Colored Pencil Award: $100
Peoples Choice: TBA at end of month Award: $100
Honorable Mention
“Take Two A Day Keeps The Anxiety Away” by Kim Canaday
“Celestial Planisphere” by Katie Green
“Rebozo” by Jaedyn Beardsley
“Concussion” by Phoebe Cowger
“Everybody Needs A Partner” by Bethany Wicevic
“Ladylike” by Kasey Cruse
“Sketchy” by Alexander Coots
“Blinding Lights” by Catherine Dudley
“Summer Days” by Nevaeh Osborn