PENDLETON — Apple Butter Barn Too will let visitors get a sense of the season at its Fall Thyme Open House.
The store specializes in mostly handmade items for the country home plus candles, potpourri and its namesake, apple butter.
The Sept. 2-4 open house also will showcase the store's fall merchandise.
Door prizes, special discounts and refreshments will be offered at the free event, said co-owner Kay Upton.
The Pendleton store is participating; the original one in Noblesville is not.
Upton's been involved with decor and crafts most of her life. She made crafts as a youngster with her mom, and by 18 she was running her own booth at a craft mall. In 1996, she opened her first store in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Upton sold the business in 2008 and returned to her home state of Indiana.
She continued to sell decor items. In 2018, she started dating Toby Upton. That was the same year she and Toby, now her husband, founded Apple Butter Barn in Noblesville. She admits that he kind of got roped into it.
Eventually he left his full-time job as a union glazier, where he fit glass into doors and windows, to work alongside Kay.
The two opened a second store, Apple Butter Barn Too, in Pendleton in July 2021.
The Apple Butter Barn name came to her while Toby was making apple butter, and the two agreed on it.
These days, Toby makes apple butter when he can. Kay said they buy some preserves, salsas and batches of apple butter from an Amish group in Illinois.