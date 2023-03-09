These pets are among the many up for adoption at the following facilities:
• Scrappy Doo and Ginger are sheltered at the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson. Open Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
• Velma and Daphne and Penny are sheltered at the Madison County Humane Society, 2219 Crystal St., Anderson. Open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Kennel visits on Sunday only from noon to 2 p.m. Closed Wednesday.