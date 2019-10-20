FRANKTON — Last school year, Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School student Jenna Smith, 17, found a whole new crowd of friends among people with whom she’d gone to school much of her life.
Then a sophomore, she was paired with a special needs student from the junior high school through the Best Buddies program.
“It was a whole new realm,” she said. “She just brought a whole new energy to my life because she’s so sweet.”
This school year, however, Frankton opened a junior high school chapter of Best Buddies, so Smith, president of the high school chapter, has been paired with Harrison Ballinger. They are among dozens of Frankton students participating in the Best Buddies program.
Smith said even though she has been paired with Ballinger, a 19-year-old senior, she has continued her friendship with her buddy from last year.
“I sit with her at lunch every day,” she said.
Smith said she mostly gets new friends out of the Best Buddies program.
“You get a whole different group of friends,” she said.
She also enjoyed sharing in the triumphs of her buddy when they went bowling.
“Every time she got something, she would get so excited. Just seeing her face light up every time she saw us was worth it,” she said.
Smith said she also learns new things from her buddies. Ballinger, for instance, has been teaching her about Pokemon.
“Even though I don’t know much about Pokemon, it was fun,” she said. “He teaches me things more than I teach him things.”
Ballinger, who enjoys more solitary pursuits like reading, playing video games and watching YouTube videos, gets more of an opportunity to come out of his shell. He said he enjoys the parties.
“The Christmas one was fun with all those white elephant gifts,” he said.
Social studies teacher Malarie Hensley and life skills teacher Kyley Cress co-sponsor the club, now in its second year.
High school is challenging enough, even when students are popular, but it’s even more difficult for students with intellectual or physical disabilities, Hensley said. They usually aren’t invited to sleepovers, birthday parties and school events by their schoolmates, she said.
“Basically, our goal with this is to include special education students,” she said. “If they’re not around people like that, they won’t know how to behave.”
Hensley, who was nominated as a 2019 Champion of the Year for Best Buddies Indiana, said in addition to helping the social lives of special needs students, Best Buddies also helps the mainstream students learn empathy, a skill they will need as they go into the world and encounter people who aren’t like they are.
“I want my students to treat them like normal people,” she said.
Cress said Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School has about 19 self-contained special needs students, meaning they are in classrooms that contain only special needs kids. However, there are many more with individual education plans.
Best buddies are required to talk at least once a week and to do something together twice a month, but many of the pairs have the same frequency of contact they would have with any other friend, Cress said. But the club has several events, including bowling excursions, movies and holiday parties that facilitate contact between the buddies.
“A lot of them go to sporting events. We have several members that just come and help out, and we have a number of one-on-one relationships,” she said. “My hope is to give my students the most typical high school experience possible.”
