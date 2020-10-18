Jazzi’s Flower Center in Chesterfield held a pumpkin painting class Saturday, allowing students to craft decorative pumpkins and continuing an initiative that owner Donna Slivka started several years ago.
Slivka said customers would see her hand-painted signs and other items in the store and ask where she got them and how she created them.
“I decided, let’s just teach classes,” Slivka said. "We just find things to paint on and the community responds very well.”
Slivka recently expanded some of the art classes to Saturday afternoons. In time for Christmas, the center will offer wreath making classes beginning shortly before Thanksgiving. Information on those and other craft making opportunities at the store is available at www.jazzisflowercenter.com.
