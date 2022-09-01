ANDERSON — Purdue Polytechnic Institute-Anderson is one of 14 higher education institutions in the state to receive a $10,000 grant to expose high school juniors and seniors to postsecondary opportunities.
The 2022 Bridge to College Day grant also assists students in completing the necessary steps for applications, financial aid and college success during Bridge to College Day.
The grants are awarded by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), which has as a primary goal increasing the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education..
“Education beyond high school provides an opportunity for personal prosperity, and we know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to deciding what postgraduation pathway is best,” said Chris Lowery, Indiana's higher education commissioner.
“The Bridge to College Day grant recipients play a critical role in exposing students to a variety of postsecondary options and career paths while making sure students are aware of available financial aid and on-campus resources so they feel empowered to apply.”
Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day lays a foundation for collaborative efforts focused on college and career readiness by supporting the 21st Century Scholars program, parent and family engagement programs, and financial and literacy education.