5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
April 11 — A group of Anderson investors say their tire recycling plant will put the rubber in the road instead of back on the road. The business will be an environmental blessing and not a neighborhood nuisance and health hazard, investor Kenneth Dearing said Monday. Permits were issued on Monday by Anderson officials, clearing the way for work to begin on the lot in Aero Park, which borders Chesterfield on Anderson’s east side.
April 13 — “I want to bring out the little boy in the men,” entertainer Busty Heart said of her show. Heart, 33, billed as having the world’s biggest chest, is appearing this week at Fairchild’s Show Club, Pendleton Ave. Upon meeting Heart, it is difficult to overlook her physical appearance, but after a few moments it becomes obvious that this woman has a tremendous amount of energy and a sense of humor. “I would describe my show as a throwback to the days of burlesque,” she said. “I do a comedy show… The show is not sensual and is not threatening to women.”
50 Years Ago — 1970
April 11 — Unbeaten Pendleton Heights trackmen rolled to their fourth victory Friday by crushing Hagerstown 101-17. The meet was the first night meet at home for the Arabians on their new Rub-Cor track. The Arabians won every event except the shot put. They also broke four of their best time records for county teams thus far this season.
April 15 — Quick reactions by the managers of Mathews Market on Broadway led to the speedy apprehension of an armed robbery suspect within minutes after an estimated $1,382 was taken Tuesday afternoon. A 47-year-old man from Arlington, Va., was seized by Indiana state police trooper John Stout and Alexandria assistant police chief Jay Riggs eight minutes after the holdup occurred.
100 Years Ago — 1920
April 11 — A loss estimated at approximately $1,000 has been sustained by several farmers northeast of Anderson during the last week through the ravages of chicken cholera. John Hughel said he had lost eighty-five out of a flock of 115 pure bred White Leghorn hens since the cholera was first noticed on his farm. The epidemic started three weeks ago on the Charles Walters farm and has spread rapidly.
April 11 — The steamer “City of Elwood” was launched yesterday at the yards of the Doullut & William Shipbuilding Company in New Orleans, La. The vessel is of 9,000 tons and was named for Elwood, Indiana, one of the cities ranking high in the Victory Liberty loan campaign, and was christened by Miss Edna Bradley, of that city.
From the 1800s
April 11, 1896 — Miss Nettie Adams, cashier at the Banner Store, and a very popular young lady was critically hurt last night by falling from a bicycle. She had a new wheel and was just learning. She slipped from the pedals and fell, hitting a telephone pole with her head. She had partially recovered consciousness last night but Dr Fairfield said she was still in critical condition.
April 18, 1896 — The small boy and the cigarette are still in evidence, but the recent edict of the chief of police has had a salutary effect, and the boys that will smoke do it on off streets and in alleys. All tobacco dealers report the cigarette business is considerably reduced.
