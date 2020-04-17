25 Years Ago — 1995
April 18 — Two Anderson business managers told Congress Monday that overregulation is costing American businesses jobs, growth and global competitiveness. Robert Anderson, plan manager of Delphi Interior and Lighting Systems, and Dr. Eugene Roach, medical director for the Anderson Center of St. John’s Health System, spoke before the House Government Reform and Oversight subcommittee on Regulatory Affairs chaired by Rep. David McIntosh.
April 18 — Jane Kendrick has given the Anderson Community Schools board a May 1 deadline for a decision on secondary school reorganization. In a memo, the ACS superintendent recommended that if the board can’t reach a decision by May 1, a task force be appointed.
50 Years Ago — 1970
April 18 — “We never doubted they weren’t going to get back,” a sister-in-law of Apollo 13 Command Module Pilot Fred Haise said here Friday night. Ginger and Wendell Hall along with their three children of Rt. 5 have now joined the Dean Armstrong family in being Anderson’s first families of space travel. Mrs. Hall’s sister Mary is the wife of astronaut Haise, who along with James Lovell and John Swigert, just returned safely from man’s most harrowing experience in the history of space exploration.
April 21 — Commencement speaker at Anderson College on June 15 will be Rev. Theodore M. Hesburg, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame and chairman of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. Dr. Robert H. Reardon, AC president, said the 53-year-old Church of God liberal arts school expects this year to confer its largest number of degrees.
100 Years Ago — 1920
April 20 — Voters of Madison County will register their votes next November on voting machines. The county commissioners have closed the deal with the Automatic Vote Registering Corporation of Jamestown, New York, for fifty machines. An Indianapolis firm had a lower bid for the machines, but the company has as of yet no factory to build the machines so the board decided to go with an established firm.
April 23 — The Madison County Bankers’ Association was organized last evening at a dinner at the Grand hotel. Andrew Smith, secretary of the Indiana Bankers’ Association, and John Rhue, vice-president of the Indiana Bankers’ Association, were guests. George S. Parker, of Anderson, was chosen as president of the new Madison County organization.
From the 1800sApril 18, 1896 — Preparations are already in progress for the annual meeting of the State Association of Spiritualists, which will be held at the Chesterfield camp grounds. The death of Dr. J.W. Westerfield a few months ago, left the office of president vacant, a position he had filled since the foundation of the State society. Mr. George W. Parkison, a farmer of Delaware County, has taken over the office.
April 24, 1896 — Walter L. Main’s circus and menagerie that pitched their tent here yesterday, stand out like a cameo among enterprises that are calculated to entertain. Two large audiences greeted them yesterday, and it is estimated there were altogether 8,500 people under the canvas. Nothing was missing from the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.