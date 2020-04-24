25 Years Ago — 1995
April 25 — Anderson will be one of two Midwestern cities to launch a communitywide pilot health care program with General Motors and UAW employees and leaders, officials announced Monday. Designed to increase the value of health care delivery in the area, the program will serve as a model for other cities in which GM workers live. The goal is to reduce the cost of health care while improving the quality provided.
April 26 — The NAACP gave formal notice to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger threatening a class action lawsuit if overcrowded jail conditions are not corrected. The notice filed in Madison County Circuit Court alleges conditions in the detention center amount to cruel and unusual punishment, which violates the Indiana and federal constitutions.
50 Years Ago — 1970
April 25 — Popular recording artists Gary Puckett and the Union Gap will present a two-hour show tonight at Warner Auditorium on the Anderson College campus. The group has appeared on the Johnny Carson and Ed Sullivan shows. Their latest hit is “Let’s Give Adam and Eve Another Chance.”
April 26 — The Anderson YWCA Girls swim team defeated Richmond YWCA, 168 ½ to 146 ½, at the Anderson pool. The team broke six pool records and won 16 blue ribbons in 25 events, plus four relays.
100 Years Ago — 1920
April 25 — Members of the Anderson Yardmen’s Association have been summoned to Bellefontaine, Ohio, by Sam Jones, secretary-treasurer of the district lodge, to stand trial on charges of violating the constitution of the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen. Increased wage demands and insurance issues continue to result in embargoes and light traffic on the Big Four and Pennsylvania concerns.
April 29 — Walter Sutton, a former newsboy in Anderson, returned to Anderson Wednesday for a visit after an absence of twenty-three years. After leaving Anderson, Mr. Sutton went to Texas as a cow puncher. He served with Madiero’s army in Mexico for three years. He is now located in Van Horn, Texas, and has made considerable money in livestock and oil.
From the 1800sApril 24, 1896 — There were a number of disappointed men when the Big Four pay car reached Anderson yesterday. A number of the employees received notice for the first time that their wages could not be paid, owing to attachment proceedings that have been brought. A number of grocers in Anderson have sold their claims against the railroad to a Louisville squire, who is taking this method of collecting the money.
April 24, 1896 — W.J. Smith and a party of directors of his Piqua, Ohio, stove company were here last evening. Mr. Smith is looking about for the best offer for his plant. Anderson has merely offered a free site. Some other places seem to be more anxious.
