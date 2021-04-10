25 Years Ago — 1996
April 1 — American Legion Post 127 will move into a new facility, probably by summer. Post Commander John Miles said the 870-member veterans’ organization has outgrown its building at 26 W. Ninth St. The post purchased a former Noble Roman’s Pizza and later Acapulco Grande restaurant building at Columbus Avenue and 42nd Street. Miles believes the post has been at the present location since the early 1940s. He became a member in 1957.
April 2 — Scatterfield Road now officially runs the length of Anderson. Questions surrounding the name of the former Indiana 109 Bypass have been resolved by an executive order by Mayor J. Mark Lawler. The order officially designates the eastside thoroughfare as North Scatterfield from Albert Street to the north city limits, and South Scatterfield from Albert Street to the south limits. Previously it had been called Scatterfield, 109, 9 and Bypass in various sections.
50 Years Ago — 1971
April 2 — The appointment of Charles Richard Brown as Madison County Civil Defense administrator was announced Thursday. Brown will replace the late Orville Roseberry. As CD administrator, Brown’s duties include organizing and updating civil defense in Madison County.
April 3 — Madison County is now the sixth largest county in Indiana, according to official statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Marion is the largest with 792,299, while Madison tallied 138,452. Anderson is the sixth-largest second-class city with 70,787 population, with Indianapolis as Indiana’s only first-class rated city at population of 741, 624.
100 Years Ago — 1921
April 1 — Miss Mabel Garrison, of the Metropolitan Opera, delighted a large audience last night at Grand Opera House. She was presented in concert, under the auspices of the Music Study Club, and her program was beautiful and varied, showing the range of her voice and ability.
April 1 — The War Department list sent to Local Board No. 1, Madison County, contains the names of 64 men who are classed as evaders of the conscription act during the world war. Benj. F. Alford, secretary of the board, sent the list back, advising all names were investigated within the last year. He said some are believed to have been employees of a circus here on the first registration day.
From the 1800sApril 3, 1896 — Anderson’s Knights Templar held their third drill last night preparatory to the Boston trip, where they expect to enter the competitive drills, representing the Indiana gas belt. Up to date 25 Knights have pledged themselves to go and they are being drilled as a crack squadron under Drillmaster Cal McCullough, one of the best in the State.
April 4, 1896 — The last entertainment of the lecture course of the Christian church was given last evening by Leland T. Powers, the impersonator. He impersonated the characters of that immortal creation, David Copperfield. Mr. Powers is a master of his art and highly entertained a large and appreciate audience.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin
