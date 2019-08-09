25 Years Ago – 1994
Aug. 10 — Junior Achievement of Madison County is gearing up for its 12th annual Bowl-A-Thon Sept. 17-18 at Cooper’s Sport Center. The two day event is Junior Achievement’s biggest fund-raiser of the year. Businesses and organizations throughout Madison County are invited to join. Co-chairing the event are Terry Ayers, vice president of operations for Community Hospital, and Dixie-Contos Wilson, director of public relations for Pay Less Super Markets, Inc.
Aug. 10 — The Anderson High School advanced placement physics class is top dog. The class won first place in their region of the 1994 Physics Bowl. The students beat all other teams from Indiana and Michigan. Anderson students receiving the highest scores were Jason Goodwin, Becky Peter, Julie Surbaugh and Ben Harbron.
50 Years Ago – 1969
Aug. 10 — The 538th Transportation Battalion of the Indiana National Guard will be rolling into Anderson with vital supplies for shelters located in this area, Col. Lloyd L. Boyce, Anderson civil defense director, announced Friday. Some 15,000 units of shelter supplies will be made available to the people of Anderson, to be distributed at Athletic Park. Col. Boyce said that shelter stocking and community shelter planning have the number one priority in the Anderson civil defense program.
Aug. 13 — The City of Anderson is negotiating to purchase an 80-acre water sport facility that will become part of Shadyside Park. The property, now owned by the Myers Lakes Corporation, extends as far north as Cross St. and as far south as Broadway and Grand Avenue. The water area provides Anderson residents with three-fourths of their present drinking water supply.
100 Years Ago – 1919
Aug. 10 — A large pressure turbine at the Union Traction North Anderson power plant broke down Friday night and will probably be out of order for several days. An expert of the Westinghouse company, of Chicago, Ill., is here repairing the turbine. The broken machine constitutes a vital part of the current producing apparatus at the shops.
Aug. 12 — Nearly 7,000 persons attended the twenty-sixth annual reunion of the old settlers of Madison County at the Mounds park Sunday. It was the largest affair of its kind in the history of the county officials said. Martha Hodson, 84, won the oldest resident contest.
From the 1800s
Aug. 4, 1882 — Professor Hershberger, of Pendleton, visited us on Tuesday. He expressed himself as greatly pleased with the work and order of the school.
Aug. 11, 1882 — The county commissioners have thrown the entire burden of the labor and expense of laying the cornerstone of the new courthouse entirely upon the citizens of Anderson. Several ineffectual efforts were made to get them to make an appropriation to pay a part of the expense. No provision has been made by the board for the entertaining of visiting officials from other counties; Auditor Forkner will look after them in a private way.
— Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.