5 Years Ago – 2014
10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Aug. 30 — A week after voicing quick action to locate a police substation on the city’s west side, the administration of Mayor J. Mark Lawler is ready to open a facility next week. With the assistance of New Center One, a modular home has been made available to the Anderson Police Department as a three-month temporary home for the substation. There is no cost of city taxpayers for the use of the modular home for three months.
Aug. 30 — A betting tip: a horse from Indiana will be the winner of the inaugural race at Hoosier Park. All 10 horses scheduled to run in the first harness race Thursday will be Indiana owned, sired or bred, according to the rules of the draw held Saturday. “Since this is the first race here, we thought it should be all Indiana,” said Rich Williams, assistant racing secretary at Hoosier Park.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Aug. 31 — More than 2,000 persons gathered at Westvale Park Saturday to see black art, Afro-American fashions and listen to jazz and gospel music during the first Anderson Black Culture Festival. The one-day event was sponsored by the NAACP, the New Thrust Office, and the Anderson Progressive Association for Black Unity. Director Milton Miller pointed out that both black and white businesses contributed to the festival.
Aug. 31 — Jill Jackson of Anderson carrying Miss Anderson and Miss Indiana credentials was scheduled to arrive in Atlantic City, N.J., late last night, to become one of this sea resort’s most celebrated guests as one of the 50 entrants in the Miss America contest. The contest will climax with the crowning of the new Miss America this Saturday.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Aug. 29 — Earl E. Young, West Twelfth street, returned home last night from overseas where he has been for the past year with the Young Men’s Christian Association. He stated that he met Thomas Chamberlain, formerly employed by The Anderson Herald, who is now a printer aboard the USS George Washington. Mr. Young was a hut secretary with the American Army of Occupations in Brohl, Germany.
Aug. 30 — All officers were re-elected by the Indiana Association of Spiritualists in the annual business session at the Chesterfield camp yesterday. Only one change was made among the trustees, Arthur Riffle, of Anderson, husband of the association secretary, was elected to succeed C.E. Pickett, of Anderson.
From the 1800sAug. 25, 1882 — On Wednesday, the broken glass was lifted from the front of Funk’s fancy store and a new one placed in its stead. The contract was taken by Nichol & Makepeace, of this city. The new glass cost $150, and is an Indiana product, having been manufactured at the Depaw glass works, Evansville.
Aug. 25, 1882 — The Catholics at Elwood have erected a new church building, which they will dedicate on next Sunday. A special train will be run from Anderson to accommodate all who may wish to attend. Right Rev. J. Dwenger D.D. Bishop of Fort Wayne will conduct the ceremony. Fathers Lutz of Tipton, Smith of Muncie, and Crowley of Anderson will assist.
