25 Years Ago — 1994
Aug. 3 — Kevin Crawford, co-founder of Sandscapes of Los Osos, Calif., sculpts animals, people, foreign lands — just about anything — out of sand. And he has just finished his latest creation: A horse and sulky molded out of 15 tons of sand at Mounds Mall. The sculpture reaches nearly 7 feet tall and has a 16-by-12-foot base. The sculpture is to welcome the opening of Indiana’s first pari-mutuel harness racetrack in Anderson. The mall’s Merchant Association covered the cost of the sculpture.
Aug. 4 — Local builders in Edgewood have unearthed what may have been a portion of Indiana’s failed canal system, which was under construction in the early 1800s. Mustin Builders, in the process of creating a residential area and lake on West Eighth Street near Layton Road, dug up several large hand-hewn timbers last week. Rick Jones, state archeologist with the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, believes the structure was part of the partially constructed Central Canal.
50 Years Ago – 1969
Aug. 3 — Indiana’s mandatory vehicle inspection program goes into full swing this month, with nearly 100 service stations, auto dealers and garages in Madison County licensed to inspect vehicles for area residents. Prior to August inspection was voluntary, but all passenger vehicles with a license plate ending in 1 or 2 must be officially inspected by the last day of this month. Each coming month through December another set of vehicles will be required to be inspected.
Aug. 6 — John M. Chaille, active for several years in the industrial division of the Madison County United Fund campaign organization and a member of the UF board of directors, has been named chairman of the UF Quota Committee, which will establish goals to be met by the many campaign committees throughout the county. Chaille is plant manager of the Emge Packing Company plan here and is a vice president and director of the Anderson Chamber of Commerce.
100 Years Ago – 1919
Aug. 1 — Stephen A. Frank, arrested Wednesday by Patrolman Harry Avery, is said to have confessed to having deserted from the United States Army while encamped at Camp Custer, Mich., May 3. Suspicions were aroused when Frank turned and ran when he saw Patrolman Avery walking toward him. Frank will be taken back to camp to await trial before a court martial.
Aug. 1 — Under proposed plans announced by G.T. Jackson and W.S. Walker, who are here representing a directory company of Kansas City, Pendleton may obtain a free mail delivery service in the city proper. Numbers and street names are required by the post office department before free city mail delivery service is accorded any city. The directory company has been authorized by the town board to determine and furnish the residents with their correct street addresses.
From the 1800s
Aug. 4, 1882 — A Jersey cow, 6 years old, light dun color, large bag and nearly fresh, left the home of E.J. Walden on July 28. He is offering a $20 reward, strayed or stolen, to anyone returning her to his home in Anderson.
Aug. 4, 1882 — A.J. King, of this city, is a partner in a manufacturing establishment that is producing the red fossiliferous metallic paint, the mills being located at Cave Springs, Ga. The quality of the paint together with the cheapness at which it can be produced promises a “stake” for the manufacturers.
— Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
