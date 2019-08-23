5 Years Ago – 2014(tncms-asset)58dea966-c526-11e9-b798-b7729f068d75[0](/tncms-asset)10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Aug. 24 — For the first time in nearly two decades, thousands of local union workers walked out of Anderson’s Inland Fisher Guide plants Tuesday. After days of negotiations over health and safety issues and the use of non-union subcontractors, talks between Inland Fisher Guide and United Auto Workers Local 663 broke off early Tuesday. Nearly 3,400 hourly union workers walked out of IFG plants promptly at an appointed 9 a.m. strike deadline.
Aug. 26 — Carnival games and a dunk tank are planned Saturday as an event leading up to the annual Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon. The carnival will be in the grassy area in front of Family Toy Warehouse at the Southtown Center. “All proceeds will go into the Madison County Muscular Dystrophy account,” said pledge chairmen Debbie Archer and Herman Summers.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Aug. 24 — Black music, art, fashions, dance and contributions to the American way of life will all be in the spotlight this Saturday as Anderson experiences its first Black Culture Festival. Modeled after similar programs in larger cities, this festival will feature area black talent with the day-long event at Westvale Park. Festival director Milton Miller described the occasion as “a local attempt to stimulate bi-racial understanding of, and appreciation for black contributions to the American way of life.”
Aug. 27 — Officials of Ball State University are willing to consider establishment of an undergraduate program in basic freshman and sophomore classes in Anderson, provided such a plan gets encouragement from local authorities, it was revealed Tuesday. State Rep. Robert Humphrey of Anderson said Ball State officials expressed willingness to set up classes after a round of conferences in Muncie.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Aug. 24 — Setting a new record for both crowd and for wagons the city market had its best day in history yesterday, according to Market Master W.L. Lundy. There were nearly 1,000 persons present when sales started with 22 wagons at the curb. Sixteen wagons had been sold out by 10 a.m., with all first loads gone by noon. Six wagons returned with new loads after the noon hour.
Aug. 26 — Major Temperly Staton, formerly of the Canadian overseas army, addressed the members of Troop No. 1 Boy Scouts last night at the Episcopal church on the subject of opportunities of the boys of America as compared with those of other countries in the world. He invited the Boy Scouts to his new boys’ club in Anderson.
From the 1800sAug. 18, 1882 — Wm. P. Newman has been driving a brisk business this summer in the lightning rod business. He handles a good rod, and it will pay to deal with a reliable home party when you want this kind of protection.
Aug. 25, 1882 — Fish Melson came to town to see the corner stone laid last Thursday, and in consequence was soon captured by the officers and compelled to watch the ceremonies through the bars. Melson was wanted on a charge of forgery, having a short time ago forged Mrs. Deborn Cline’s name to a replevin bond.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin
