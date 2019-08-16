25 Years Ago – 1994
Aug. 17 — More than a year after groundbreaking, and four years after he donated land for Hoosier Park racetrack, Virgil Cook’s name will be in lights. Anderson officials, representatives of Hoosier Park and members of the Cook family stood at the racetrack entrance from 53rd Street as a street crew hoisted the official city street sign reading “Virgil E. Cook Blvd.” Cook and his family donated more than 100 acres to the city, which then leased the land for Hoosier Park, set to open Sept. 1.
Aug. 17 — Shadyside kept alive its dream of reaching the Little League World Series with a 4-3 victory over South Dakota Tuesday afternoon at Stokely Field in Lawrence. The locals advanced to the semifinals of the loser’s bracket and meet Illinois Tuesday night in the double-elimination tournament.
50 Years Ago – 1969
Aug. 17 — If you’re planning on attending the State Fair band day this year, keep a close eye peeled for the Pendleton Heights Marching Arabians. This will be the first appearance for the band, which was created by the recent consolidation of Markleville and Pendleton high schools. The bandsmen hope to qualify for the evening top 16 finals, a feat they had not accomplished previously at Pendleton.
Aug. 21 — Vandals have already struck at the Emergency Telephone Reporting System (ERTS), little more than a week after installation of new telephone alarm boxes began. Indiana Bell Telephone officials discovered one of the boxes torn almost completely from its mounting poll, and the protective covers missing from several other boxes.
100 Years Ago – 1919
Aug. 17 — A cross-petition asking that the tolls of the Central Union Telephone company now in effect in Anderson be reduced to the pre-war schedule from the Burleson scale, now in effect, will be filed with the Indiana Public Service Commission, city attorney P.B. O’Neil said yesterday. The petition aims to stop a request by the telephone company to increase its rates in Anderson by twenty-five percent.
Aug. 20 — At a meeting by representatives of various churches in Anderson, the organization of a Children’s Boarding Home and Day Nursery was perfected and directors elected. The project has been under way for some time but no publicity given until its success was assured. Only recently the consent of the state board of charities was secured for the establishing here of such a house.
From the 1800s
Aug. 11, 1882 — The game of baseball played yesterday between the Reviews of this city and the Clippers of Muncie was witnessed by quite a crowd of spectators. Shortly after 3 o’clock the game was called, and from the beginning the Clippers were in the lead. Eight innings were played, at the close of which the score stood 13 to 3 in favor of the Clippers.
Aug. 18, 1882 — The Corner Stone is laid. It was performed yesterday in the midst of a grand pageant. Estimates as to the number of people present vary from 10,000 to 15,000. The crowd was simply immense. One particular was generally noted and favorably commented upon the good nature, good order, and almost entire absence of drunkenness, which everywhere prevailed.
— Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
