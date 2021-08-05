25 Years Ago — 1996
Aug. 1 — A new plastics recycler has been ordered to clean up hazardous waste from the old Majjec Inc. and Prime Battery property. Ann Germann, an Indiana Department of Environmental Management spokeswoman, said an inspection of the property on Jackson St. included samples that showed hazardous waste was being stored at the site without proper permits. Germann said Majjec, which was a tire recycling business, now operates under the name of Ego of Indiana, which operates the facility on Jackson as a plastics recycling plant.
Aug. 4 — Up to 141 Anderson Delphi Interior & Lighting Systems employees are being offered transfers to a Michigan plastics plant as yet not constructed. In a July 30 internal communications obtained by The Herald Bulletin, local Delphi 1 management was informed that General Motors Corp. and the union approved a memo of understanding regarding the transfer of Plant 9 RIM operations from Anderson to a new facility in Lapeer, Michigan, expected to open in June of 1997.
50 Years Ago — 1971
Aug. 3 — Steve Barnett fired a 69 at Edgewood Country Club Sunday for a total of 207 to defeat Anderson Golf coach Phil Sullivan by three strokes to capture the Madison County Golf Championship. Barnett, who finished second in the state amateur recently, played 53 of the 54-hole event at par or better.
Aug. 5 — Allen Chapel Terrace Estates, operators of a non-profit low-cost multifamily housing complex in southwest Anderson, received word Wednesday that a $1.75 million federal loan has been approved for a second housing project in southeast Anderson. Mayor Flanagan received word of the Department of Housing and Urban Development approval for the 120-unit project and said it would be located in the vicinity of the 1500 block of East 38th Street.
100 Years Ago — 1921
Aug. 2 — Standing room was at a premium in the city court room last night when John Coburn, grocer; his son Jacob, and Charles “Bazz” Trimble came up for trial on charges of raiding chicken coops on the William Ketcher farm near Chesterfield. Farmers from all around the area took a great deal of interest in the proceedings, the crowd getting so large that there was hardly room for the mayor, the attorneys and the defendants.
Aug. 7 — William R. Morris, school attendance officer for the Anderson district, is planning to see that every child of school age in the local district is in school when the fall term begins in September. The last legislature made some changes in attendance law. Every child between the ages of seven and sixteen must attend school until they have completed the eighth grade course of the common schools. Morris said the policy of the state is to see that the future citizen is prepared in some measure for the duties of citizenship.
From the 1800sAug. 12, 1881 — Some soldiers, who had been using rather freely of whiskey, were disposed to raise a disturbance with some of our citizens Monday, and but for the timely interference of Col. Stillwell, a general disturbance would have been the result. After the effects of the liquor had passed off, the boys were heartily ashamed of their conduct. By the way, who is the most guilty, the soldier or the man who sells him his poisoned liquor?
Aug. 12, 1881 — Today, from 3 to 5 p.m., the thermometer registered 105 degrees in the shade. This is the hottest weather Anderson has ever experienced.
Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin
