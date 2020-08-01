25 Years Ago — 1995
Aug. 16 — The closed Exel Corp. meat plant in Anderson dates to 1918 and hasn’t slaughtered a hog in four years. That doesn’t bother a group of Indiana farmers who see the plan as a way to realize their goal of owning a hog-processing plant. The Indiana Family Farms group is using $50,000, half of it given by the state Department of Commerce, to study whether the co-op project can work.
Aug. 29 — Kids who play hooky in Anderson will get rides to school from police in a new truancy policy. “The purpose of the program is is to get the kids off the street,” said Police Chief Ron Rheam. The chief said youngsters found in the street who have been suspended from school will be taken home.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Aug. 4 — After several years of peaceful coexistence, a near disaster last Saturday put parents and officials on an outraged crusade to save Athletic Park. Park superintendent Ralph McCoy, back from a two-week vacation, insists he was not informed that a last–minute adjustment had extended the league’s schedule. He was about to dismantle the baseball diamond for Monday’s circus when three city councilmen arrived in the nick of time to stop him.
Aug. 28 — The Highlanders of Anderson Highland High School last night earned first place in the 24th annual Indiana State Fair Band Contest. One of three bands from Anderson in the top 16 chosen in the afternoon, the Highlanders were directed by Hugh A. Callison. The band also won the state fair honors in 1968 and played in the 1969 inauguration parade of President Richard M. Nixon.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Aug. 6 — Firemen, backed by city officials, and a strong endorsement from Anderson business men, will go to the state firemen’s convention at Fort Wayne next week determined to bring the 1921 convention to Anderson. Elwood is also after the meeting.
Aug. 20 — A record crowd was present for the last program of the Indiana Spiritualists Association camp meeting at Chesterfield. Mrs. Mabel Riffle, secretary of the association, reports that the camp meeting just ended has been the most successful ever held at the Chesterfield grounds. The attendance reached 3,000 at times.
From the 1800sAug. 3, 1893 — The Pennsylvania Glass company operates two houses in Anderson, employing upwards of one hundred glass blowers. The Pennsylvania company is the only non-union manufacturing glass concern in Anderson, and one of the few in the country that has been able to survive the attack of organized workmen.
Aug. 4, 1893 — Fisher’s Grain, Cradle and Snath Factory will close down Saturday for an indefinite period, as will also the Anderson Butter Dish Factory, throwing a number out of employment. Nine men in the employ of the Anderson Paper Company were also laid off yesterday until business gets better.
