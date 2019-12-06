5 Years Ago — 2014
10 Years Ago — 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Dec. 7 — Indiana’s first prosecutor emeritus award was given to Madison County Prosecutor William F. Lawler Jr. The recognition came during Sunday’s opening of the 1994 school for newly elected prosecuting attorneys. Lawler will complete his 28th year in office Dec 31. Lawler was also awarded Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh, the highest award the governor can give.
Dec. 9 — An 18-foot bowling pin turned into a “light bulb” inside a lantern helped earn Cooper’s Sport Bowl in Anderson an award for Best Renovated U.S. Center Exterior in a contest in the November issue of Bowlers Journal International. Dennis and Cathy Cooper own the 44-lane center, which will host the 1996 Indiana Men’s Bowling Tournament.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Dec. 7 — A major expansion program will begin immediately at the Anderson-Madison County Community Hospital, adding new laboratory and other supporting facilities, William E. Schofield, chairman of the hospital’s Board of Directors, announced yesterday. A two-story structure will be added to the northwest area of the hospital at an estimated $500,000. Provided in the planning are new and expanded areas for pathology, radiology, X-ray and other laboratory functions.
Dec. 12 — The Madison County grand jury did not issue any indictments against the officers involved in the Sept. 26 Pendleton reformatory riot, but did urge sweeping reforms throughout the state’s corrections system. In the report released by Madison Circuit Judge Carl T. Smith, the panel placed no criminal responsibility on reformatory personnel for the riot, in which one inmate died and 46 were wounded.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Dec. 7 — The Big Brother Club, proposed to not permit any children in Anderson to miss Christmas cheer, is going to be one of the features of the holiday season. A special committee has been appointed to issue membership cards. The Big Brother Club is open to women as well as men and also girls and boys.
Dec. 9 — W.E. Murchie, manager of the city light plant, said last night he had not yet received a copy of the orders issued by Fuel Administrator Garfield. Once received, the wartime restrictions will be enforced, meaning all factories, except food producing plants, would be furnished electricity by the city light plant only three days a week.
From the 1800s
Dec. 2, 1881 — The pen grows weary of exposing the inaccuracies and blunders of Kingman’s so-called History of Madison County. That veracious history says that Adam Winsell settled in Madison County in 1823. He came here in 1819.
Dec. 2, 1881 — The second annual masquerade ball will be given by the young people of this city at Union hall on December 15th. Music will be provided by Prof. Beissenberg, of Indianapolis. The managers are doing all in their power to make this ball eclipse anything of the kind ever given in Anderson, and there is no doubt that they will succeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.