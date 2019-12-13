25 Years Ago — 1994
Dec. 14 — The top two teams in the Herald Bulletin’s Area Super 6 poll are honorable mention in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association weekly boys’ poll. Anderson, which occupies the top spot in the Super 6, received five votes from the statewide panel of coaches. Alexandria, second in the Super 6, also received five votes.
Dec. 15 — A total of 880 coats for the Coats for Kids campaign were brought to 19 sites around the city. After cleaning by ALAC Garment Services, the coats will be distributed to families in need this Friday and Saturday at the Geater Center and Operation Love. Proof of need is not required but the child must be present in order to be fitted with the right size coat.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Dec. 17 — The national group coordinator for the Peace Movement, Miss Nancy Seybert, will present the Inner Peace Movement formula this evening at the Mark Motor Inn. Miss Seybert is a widely known lecturer in the field of human relations, having appeared on more than 200 television and radio broadcasts, and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Seybert, Woodside Dr., in Anderson.
Dec. 18 — A study in minority race problems may be available to city school teachers and administrators by spring of 1970 through a civil rights provision. The Anderson Board of School Trustees and the federal government must first approve a funding proposal that would create a course for local school faculty members.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Dec. 14 — Mayor Black received a telegram from Pittsburg, Pa., Saturday, sent by Regional Fuel Director J.W. Roberts. It stated thirty cars of coal will be delivered to the Anderson light and power plant, and restrictions on the use of electricity by non-essential industries have been lifted. There was a general air of relief among merchants and a large shopping crowd last night.
Dec. 16 — Fire Monday morning destroyed the Barber Bed Spring factory in North Anderson, at an estimated loss of $75,000. About $50,000 insurance was carried on the factory, Fred T. Barer, president, said last night. The fire started in the bake oven department when employees had ignited cotton waste to thaw out fuel oil pipes which had frozen due to the weather.
From the 1800sDec. 9, 1881 — McMenany and his troupe paid Alexandria a visit last week and managed to find two victims. Mr. Joseph Ellsworth and Mrs. Vinson were sold notes for $80 and $75 respectively. They presented the notes at Baker’s bank and were advised they were no good.
Dec. 9, 1881 — The improvement of the generally sanitary condition of the community is marked and steady. The doctors begin to talk about a “distressingly” healthy season. There are but few cases of illness reported in the community.
