25 Years Ago — 1994
Dec. 28 — Community Hospital will host the Health-Search free immunization clinic Jan. 5. Children age 1 month and older are eligible to receive immunizations. Nurses from Community Hospital as well as representatives of the Madison County Health Department and Anderson Community Schools will administer the immunizations, said Joanne Armick, R.N., clinical coordinator of pediatric nursing at Community Hospital.
Dec. 29 — TCI will provide exclusive, live coverage of Bill and Gloria Gaither’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, “Jubilate ’94.” This is the eighth annual New Year’s Eve show hosted by the Alexandria couple, two of the most acclaimed and respected artists in inspirational music, said Craig McCrystal, area manager for TCI. “Jubilate” will air on cable Channel 3 starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Dec. 28 — Pressing from start to finish, the Madison Heights Pirates bothered Alexandria and coasted to an 82-71 victory and the Holiday Tourney championship trophy Saturday night in the AHS Wigwam. Madison Heights’ defense was the difference. The Nunn twins, Coy and Roy, as usual spark-plugged the pursuit, but it was Kent Campbell who put the clamps on Eric Tandersley, the county’s top scorer.
Dec. 30 — Today is D-day for Operation Native Son. During the past few weeks, more than 350 interviews have been arranged between 15 local firms and Madison County’s college “sons and daughters.” The second annual recruitment program, sponsored by the Anderson Chamber of Commerce, takes place today at North Side Junior High School, and is designed to find opportunities for local students to remain in Madison County after graduation.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Dec. 28 — Frank L. Atwood and Linfield Myers yesterday bought a tract of sixty-six acres of unoccupied ground, south of the Remy factory, on Columbus Avenue, for a consideration of $100,000. While it was stated that the land was bought as an investment, it is understood that several business men of Anderson are back of the deal in order to supply homes for employees of factories in that vicinity and aid in solving the housing question in Anderson.
Dec. 28 — The high cost of fur has acted as a stimulant to the trappers of fur-bearing animals in Madison County. It is estimated that the number of persons trapping on streams in this county has trebled in comparison to last season. The banks of the White River are lined with traps and every morning the trappers make their rounds.
From the 1800sDec. 23, 1881 — The Swift and Sure Company were at Union Hall with their amusements last Tuesday. They were swift enough to get here but not sure enough to get a good house, and lucky in not being compelled to walk out of town. Lack of fame, bad management and an insufficiency of printer’s ink did the business for them.
Dec. 23, 1881 — Council met in regular session and passed ordinance No. 217. The ordinance forbids the depositing of ashes in the streets and gutters in the city, under penalty of one to fifty dollars fine and two dollars per day for time said ashes remain so deposited.
