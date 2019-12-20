5 Years Ago — 2014
10 Years Ago — 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Dec. 21 — Thanks to the recently passed federal crime bill, there will be more police officers in Anderson and Madison County. Out of the $327 million additional funds released by President Clinton Monday under the COPS Ahead program, Indiana received $5.3 million. The Madison County Police department will receive a grant of $75,000 to fund one new officer and the Anderson Police Department will receive $148,518 for the hiring of two officers.
Dec. 22 — Listening to her heart, Sandi Patty has cancelled her 40-city tour. The tour, in support of her new “Find It On the Wings” release, was set to begin in February. It would have been her first tour in four years. “I have felt God’s leading on my heart that this is not the right time, and I know that I am not ready to go on tour,” Patty said.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Dec. 21 — After almost three years of planning and construction, Anderson’s new city hall opens for business Monday morning, marking a “new era” in city government. Conceived under former Mayor Frank Allis’ administration, the $2 million, five-story, limestone building is located at Eighth and Main Streets, dominating the highest point in the city.
Dec. 23 — Nearly six months of striking at the Anaconda Wire and Cable Co. ended Monday when employees voted 218-10 to accept a new two-year contract. Ed James, president of United Auto Workers Local 1444, said the contract approved by the bargaining committee was overwhelmingly passed by the members. James said the contract calls for substantial wage increases for some 280 maintenance and production workers.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Dec. 23 — Fred T. Barber and Thomas A. Stoll, of the Barber Manufacturing company, announced last night that they had closed a deal for the building and premises of the Spring Steel Fence company, between Brown and Jackson streets. It is recalled that the Barber plant along Pennsylvania railroad, in North Anderson, burned last Monday. Machinery has been loaned from several area manufacturers so production can resume until new equipment arrives.
Dec. 24 — In a mountain of bulging mail sacks at the post office yesterday clerks hears the plaintive “meow” of a cat. Finally they came upon a parcel in which two small holes revealed a cat. It came from southern Indiana and will go out on a rural route this morning. It was the first consignment of livestock through the Anderson post office.
From the 1800sDec. 16, 1881 — Two of our young men were decidedly drunk one night last week. One of them when sober professes to have religion, and at church prays loud and long. He had better quit one or the other. Our advice would be to quit getting drunk.
Dec. 16, 1881 — Capt. C.F. Spencer, secretary of the Anderson and Shelbyville railroad, is rigorously pushing that enterprise. Subsidies have been secured along almost the entire route, and the work of construction will doubtless be begun in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.