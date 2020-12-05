25 Years Ago — 1995
Dec. 2 — A judge has turned down the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s request to delay issuing an operating permit for a landfill in Richfield Township. Administrative Law Judge Wayne Penrod ruled JM Corp., owner of the Mallard Lake landfill site, showed a net worth of $250,000 as required by state law and ordered the permit issued. Both IDEM and the Killbuck Concerned Citizens Association have indicated they will appeal the decision.
Dec. 3 — Anderson took the “gun” out of “run-and-gun” Friday night just in time to turn back Marion on a battle of state-ranked, unbeaten North Central Conference teams. The No. 16 Indians defeated the No. 17 Giants 78-74 as sophomore point guard Eric Bush, Anderson’s primary trigger-man, poured in a career-high 28 points. Bush’s play was clearly the decisive factor for the 4-0 Indians, according to Marion coach Bill Green.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Dec. 2 — A leave of absence was granted to the new county sheriff by the Anderson school board Tuesday. Mrs. Leatha Brogdon, recently appointed as Madison County sheriff to serve out her deceased husband’s term of office, had been employed as a first-grade teacher at Washington School. She wrote a letter requesting the leave of absence until Jan. 4, 1971. Superintendent G.E. Ebbertt stated the board followed the same procedure as when a teacher is elected to the state legislature.
Dec. 3 — The end of a long, difficult period of unemployment will be realized next week for some 8,000 hourly-rated Delco-Remy employees who endured the brunt of heavy layoffs caused by the recently settled strike against General Motors Corporation. Company spokesmen said Wednesday production at all the local GM division’s plants will be restored to normal levels beginning next Monday.
100 Years Ago — 1920Dec. 2 — Organization of a National Guard unit will be started in a meeting called at the YMCA this evening. An entire division is to be formed in Indiana, consisting of four brigadoons with a peace strength of 12,000 men. One hour of drill will be required each week, with privates receiving $64 per year. The meeting is open to all interested.
Dec. 5 — Joseph Ray and Fay Douglas were each fined $15.40 on affidavits filed by William R. Morris, truant officer of the city schools, by Justice of the Peace VanPelt yesterday. Ray was charged with failure to send his son Joseph Jr. to school and Douglas with failure to send his son Claude, it was alleged.
From the 1800sDec. 2, 1896 — A pesky mortgage is causing John Donnelly trouble. The mortgage is held by the Terre Haute Brewing Company and is plastered all over the furniture and fixtures of the Queen saloon. The company served noticed yesterday that unless the mortgage is settled the saloon will be closed and the keys given into the hands of the sheriff. Donnelly promised the money would be forthcoming today, and upon this promise depends the fate of the place.Dec. 8, 1896 — Last Tuesday, a “bread trust” was organized. Of the six bakers in the city, all but A.A. Zimmer of Park Place joined. The bakers raised wholesale prices per loaf from 3 cents to 3 and a half, and retail from seven loaves a quarter to just six loaves. After Zimmer refused to join, saying he did not want the women to return to making their own bread, the trust was dissolved and prices returned to their old notch yesterday.
