5 Years Ago - 2015
10 Years Ago - 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
Feb. 26 — Greg Graham received recognition Saturday for his many years of work in the Republican Party at the county level. Graham, who served as Madison County chairman from 1988 to 1992, was presented with the 27th annual Lincoln Club Award during the club’s banquet at the Holiday Inn. At age 13, Graham was bitten with the political bug when he watched the GOP national convention from start to finish.
Feb. 27 — As Pendleton’s first female police officer, Jan Molen wants a chance to prove herself to her fellow officers and the community. Molen became the first female officer when the Pendleton Town Council approved her as a reserve officer Wednesday. “I’m proud of the fact it’s me,” Polen said. “It is a lot to live up to… I want to be considered just another officer.”
50 Years Ago — 1970
Feb. 27 — The Indians of Anderson High School gave all indications that they will not give up last year’s sectional crown easily as they bombarded the Arabians of Pendleton 101-57 in the second game of the Anderson Sectional Thursday. Eleven different Indians scored with four in double digits. The Tribe looked like a group on the warpath as it hit 43 of 82 shots. They will face Daleville next, who won its second game of the season with a 76-68 verdict over Frankfort.
Feb. 28 — The candidacy of an Air Force captain in Vietnam was received Friday in County Clerk Alpha Byrum’s office. Filing the absentee registration for the joint State Senate seat for Madison, Hancock and Henry counties was Thomas J. Teague of Anderson. The 27-year-old serviceman is scheduled for discharge in May. Teague’s filling by absentee registration is the first such filing in the memory of courthouse employees.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Feb. 28 — An automobile crashed in the Checkered Front grocery on Meridian Street at 1 a.m. today. Several persons on the streets saw the accident but the driver of the automobile drove away without leaving his name before policemen arrived. John Teegarden, who had just come home on a Big Four train, said he believed the automobile was a jitney bus. The driver, who is thought to have been intoxicated, drove the automobile over the curb and smashed two plate glass windows.
Feb. 29 — The results of the prize essay contest conducted in the schools of Madison County under the auspices of the War Department, were announced by the three judges, Miss Elsie Perce, Miss Eulala Epperly and Patrick Casey. The subject used was “What are the Benefits of an enlistment in the United States Army?” Miss Hilda M. Patterson, age 17, a student in St. Mary’s Catholic grammar school in Anderson, received the honor of preparing the best paper in the county and was awarded the first prize of a $50 Liberty bond.
From the 1800s
Feb. 22, 1895 — The first annual ball of the Arcade file workers last night in Columbia hall was the success of the season of public balls. Seventy couples participated in the grand march. Doyle’s full orchestra furnished the music, and it was beyond criticism, consisting of 28 numbers including waltzes, quadrilles and polkas.
Feb. 26 — Street Commissioner McCandliss put the street sweepers at work on the paved streets at 3 o’clock Monday morning. The sweeping was kept up until noon and about one third of the paving gone over. There are five miles of paved streets. The last cleaning was just before Christmas. McCandliss estimates that there are 300 wagon loads of filth on the pavement to be hauled away.
