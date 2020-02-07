25 Years Ago — 1995
Feb. 8 — The Redevelopment Commission has sold the city-owned property at 925 Pendleton Ave. to Ricker Petro Marts for $100. The commission previously approved demolition of a former Shell station on that property for $34,244. “We’re very pleased that Jay and Nancy Ricker are going to put in a gas station and mini-mart at that location,” Linda Dawson, redevelopment coordinator, said.
Feb. 9 — “The Music Man” opens tonight at Byrum Hall at Anderson University, and the entertaining musical is Robert Smith’s finale as drama director at AU. He will retire this summer after 26 years as director of the college’s drama program. “Right now, I’m painting scenery,” he said Tuesday afternoon, getting ready for Thursday’s opening. “I’m looking forward to retirement, but then I know I’ll miss it. It’s a great job.”
50 Years Ago — 1970
Feb. 8 — A political action program will be launched this spring by the Madison County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), relating directly to the 1970 elections. Announcing the program Saturday, chairman Floyd Drake said it will cover all phases of political activity, but especially voter registration drives and voter education classes.
Feb. 14 — Indiana’s Public Service Commission will conduct a public hearing Monday morning on the city of Anderson’s petition to discontinue operations of the city steam heating utility. Anderson’s board of works initiated the petition last October, pointing out that the steam utility has been losing customers and money steadily since 1963.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Feb. 8 — Capt. George Hyde, representative of the Armenian Republic at Washington, D.C., will speak in this city tonight at the First Methodist church. Capt. Hyde spent the entire period of the war as a physician in the service of the Red Cross in Belgium, France and Germany. After the close of the war, Capt. Hyde was sent to Armenia to investigate the conditions in that country and while there was selected as their representative to this country.
Feb. 8 — The Quality Tire & Rubber Company has bought the Long Wear Rubber factory of Elyria, Ohio. Part of the machinery of the new factory is en route to Anderson. Cord tires will be manufactured in the Elyria plant and fabric tires in the local factory, C.J. Hodges, general manager, said yesterday.
From the 1800sFeb. 9, 1895 — The Humane Society, if there is still such an organization in Anderson, can do a most commendable act by taking the three children of Harve Harris and wife and placing them in some charitable situation. They live in a clapboard shanty next to Bluebeard at the terminus of Prospect street. The children are surrounded by depravity, their parents being a drunk and a prostitute.
Feb. 9, 1895 — The Married Folks’ Dancing Club was at it again last night and Columbia hall was the scene of the revelry. The cold weather topics were laid aside and Ben Bing and the rest of the boys given a lesson in 1-2-3. The girls did well and after a few points by Professor Fitzgerald, the button was touched and the fun was on until the brakes were put on at 12 o’clock.
