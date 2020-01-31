5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
Feb. 1 — Citing a successful past and vowing to work for continued growth in the future, Anderson Mayor J. Mark Lawler formally announced his candidacy for a third term. Lawler, who was first elected in 1987 and won re-election in 1991, would be the first mayor elected to three four-year terms in the city’s history if he is successful in his bid.
Feb. 4 — With $166,782.92 donated by Madison County residents to the Herald Bulletin Santa Fund and the Salvation Army during the Christmas campaign, the army was able to help 2,864 people in 1994-95. Capt. Robert Meyer, executive director of the army, announced the figures released by the review board. Food vouchers, toys and other gifts were received by more than 800 families and 2,000 children.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Feb. 1 — Assistant U.S. Attorney General William D. Ruckelshaus, speaker and other guests for the annual Lincoln Dinner here Feb. 12 will be greeted by Miss Jill Jackson of Anderson, current Miss Indiana title holder. The dinner is sponsored by the Madison County Lincoln Club, with State Rep. Kenneth Bays service as general chairman. It is expected to be one of the largest Lincoln Dinner program in recent years.
Feb. 3 — Bookmobile service returned to Anderson Monday after a lapse of more than a year. A new tractor-trailer unit, with a capacity of 6,000 books, stopped Monday at St. Ambrose and Hiawatha schools. Library director David Bucove explained Monday’s stops were the first on a schedule which will include 13 elementary schools and North Side Junior High. The 15-year-old smaller bookmobile will have an expanded schedule of community stops, geared toward adult readers.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Feb. 1 — The receipt of French Memorial certificates to be presented to the next of kin of twenty-four Madison County men who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting with the American Expeditionary Forces in France was announced yesterday by Captain Thomas Harris, of the local recruiting station. The diplomas show a group figure on a cenotaph on which is also engraved in French the signature of President Potucare of France.
Feb. 3 — The union wage scale for painters will be eighty cents an hour, it was announced following a meeting of the union Monday night. The scale has been endorsed by the national executive body. The question of establishing a home for the local union of painters is now being considered. A levy is to be made on the entire membership for the establishment of a national aged painters’ home.
From the 1800s
Feb. 6, 1895 — Attorney Ed Daily finds time between the demanding events of his legal business to cultivate his musical education. Mr. Daily has recently added a new Kimball piano to his home and may join the Orpheus Club.
Feb. 6, 1895 — Oscar Edgerly will give another special lecture at the Templeton Thursday evening, subject “You Will be Damned if You Don’t and You Will be Damned if You Do.” This is one of Mr. Edgerly’s best lectures. An admission fee of 10 cents to defray expenses.
