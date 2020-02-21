5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
Feb. 22 — It might not include Ken Griffey Jr., but professional baseball will be played in Anderson this summer. It was announced Tuesday that the Mid-America League of Professional Baseball Clubs will start play in June in four Indiana cities with players being recruited from high schools and colleges around the Midwest. According to Jim Gonzales, league president, teams will start play June 13 and be located in Anderson, Lafayette, Merrillville and East Chicago.
Feb. 24 — The Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed high levels of lead on a contaminated site and is proceeding with enforcement and ultimately cleanup. EPS on-site coordinator Len Zintak said the agency took soil samples in December from Vickers Warehouse on Ohio Ave, and some tested 50,000 to 92,000 parts per million (ppm) of lead, well above the action level of 500 ppm in residential areas or 1,000 ppm in industrial zones. Vickers was the site of a Southern Lead battery wrecking operation from 1967 to 1970.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Feb. 22 — Community and state leaders joined forces here yesterday in dedication ceremonies for the new community services building of the Allen Chapel Terrace Estates project on North Pendleton Avenue. Groundbreaking ceremonies will occur today for a 60-family apartment complex for low to middle income families in the Jackson Park area.
Feb. 24 — Delivery was made Monday afternoon of the city’s $167,000 Univac 9300 computer, and installation of the new equipment is now in progress. Board of works chairman Robert Hodson said that the city hopes to start processing its payroll on the computer in April. Univac personnel will install and synchronize the equipment before turning it over to the city, Hodson said.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Feb. 22 — Three teenage boys each pleaded guilty to tampering with fire alarm boxes in violation of a city ordinance Saturday and were fined $100 each. The boys turned in a false alarm at a box located at Twenty-fourth and Meridian streets and then watched the fire department respond. They were paroled on the promise to stay out of pool rooms, go to work, and go to bed every night before 9 o’clock.
Feb. 22 — The Anderson Herald yesterday arranged for the local exhibition right for “Birth,” the maternity film that is at present attracting nationwide attention because of its scientific though startling nature. It has created a veritable sensation, being highly endorsed by medical men of national reputation, women’s clubs and social workers. It shows in detail on infant care and could be responsible for saving hundreds of thousands of infants and mothers. “Birth” is for the adult public only and children and young adults under the age of eighteen will not be admitted.
From the 1800s
Feb. 21, 1895 — If the girl from the Midway was to wiggle last night there are some disappointed sports. When it became rumored that the Oriental dances were to be reproduced to a select few, Captain Coburn announce it would not go, making sure the visiting Oriental people were put to bed immediately after their regular show at the Casino Theater. The private setting, it was rumored, would have had the lady performing the dances minus most of her clothing.
Feb. 21, 1885 — Tom Denny, the bum, who feeds himself from free lunch counters and slop barrels, and up ends old beer kegs for his booze, was sent yesterday to the poor farm to live off the county. Common humanity demanded that something be done with him, and Trustee Kelly could do no less than give him shelter at the poor house. Patrolman Smith favored the idea of cutting a hole in the ice and dropping him in the river.
