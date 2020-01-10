5 Years Ago — 2015(tncms-asset)2967f248-33c9-11ea-a909-5f9ea5ae6808[0](/tncms-asset)10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
Jan. 11 — Hoosier Park is pumping some funds toward the government operations of Madison County. Auditor Otis Cox told the Madison County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the county has received $7,500 to date from the operation of Hoosier Park. He said the county will also receive five cents for every person admitted to Hoosier Park.
Jan. 14 — The West Central Community School Corp. board of trustees decided Thursday it will not honor “Do Not Resuscitate” agreements parents may have on their special needs children. The trustees indicated employees will help and care for any child in need. “We don’t want to put that burden or liability on our staff or teachers,” Superintendent George Dickison said.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Jan. 11 — Big Killbuck Boy Scout District will sponsor its annual Scoutacular at the Mounds Mall with 38 scout units from Madison County taking part. Cub Scouts will show Blue and Gold banquet crafts, home made Pinewood Derby cars and other handiwork. Boy Scouts and Explorers will feature their “Showcase of Scouting,” demonstrating abilities learned and used while scouting.
Jan. 14 — In an effort to keep passenger trains serving Anderson, city officials have filed a formal remonstrance against a proposal by the Penn Central Railroad to discontinue passenger trains between Cincinnati and Chicago. The letter states, “The continuance of this passenger service is of economic importance to this region of Indiana, and to the City of Anderson particularly,” and was signed by Mayor J.E. Flanagan, city council president Robert Land and city attorney William Byer.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Jan. 11 — C.I. Dennius, day bill clerk at the American Railway Express transfer office, Fifteenth and Main streets, bought a $50 overcoat a few days ago. Yesterday he laid the coat on a hog crate. Soon afterward he discovered a Poland China sow in the crate was devouring the coat. Dennius had not decided as to whether to sue the hog, the shipper, or a railroad.
Jan. 14 — At a meeting of a number of business and professional men last night, the McCullough Hotel Company, for the purpose of constructing a new hotel in Anderson, was formed. The building will have ten floors and a basement. It will be a brick and stone structure with 200 rooms, each with a bath, and will be fireproof and modern in every detail. It will be in the business district but the exact location has not been determined.
From the 1800s
Jan. 11, 1895 — Charlie McBroone, better known as “Snapper Garrison,” was caught dead to rights last night by Patrolman Pritchard while robbing Stillwell & Erdman’s Briggs tobacco house. He affected entrance through a side door which he had unlocked earlier. Stillwell noticed the unlocked door and notified Patrolman Pritchard, who waited for the offender to enter before arresting him.
Jan. 12 — Mrs. Lucinda Roe will test the liquor selling law. She filed suit against Mathias Colchen, the West Eight Street saloon keeper, for selling liquor to her son. She gave a written order forbidding him from selling to her son immediately after Colchen was granted a license. The son is subject to epileptic fits and when drunk these come upon him.
