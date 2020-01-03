5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
Jan. 4 — It was the battle of Goddard vs. Garner as Anderson thumped Alexandria 70-42 in girls’ basketball Tuesday. April Goddard, the Lady Tribe’s leading scorer, tossed in 26 points, 15 coming in the second half as she hit every shot she took. Rachel Garner carried the Tigers by scoring half of the team’s total points.
Jan. 6 — Toby Buck wants your trash. Your empty Coke cans, Wisk bottles and old Herald Bulletins will not only put some change in your pocket, but also help Buck’s Rubbish make an environmental statement. Buck’s, which currently owns the city’s refuse contract, will open a recycling center at Seventh and John streets. “I’m real excited about doing something positive for the environment,” said owner Toby Buck.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Jan. 4 — First water from the Anderson City Water Utility’s Lafayette Township well field was pumped into water mains Saturday. Switches were thrown at the Lafayette treatment plant starting water toward North Anderson and the W. 8th Street towers. The water, pumped at the rate of 4,000 gallons per minute, is treated at the plant to remove iron and other foreign matter.
Jan. 6 — Open housing legislation for Anderson will get its first hearing Thursday, when city council considers an ordinance to prohibit discrimination in selling homes or renting apartments. The proposed ordinance carries a fine of $100 to $300 for violation of its regulations. However, the Mayor’s Commission on Human Relations would be given power to investigate and attempt to settle cases of alleged discrimination without resorting to court appearances.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Jan. 4 — Nearly twenty-five persons, representing nearly every class of business in the city, were present at a meeting at the YMCA last night to discuss the observance of Thrift Week in February. Homer Lanbert acted as chairman. It was decided that Anderson would participate in the entire week as recommended by the national committee. There will be a “Savings” day, a “Life Insurance” day, an “Own Your Own Home” day and similar features.
Jan. 6 — S.D. Bennett and C.W. McPhail, agents of the United States department of justice, were in Anderson yesterday collecting evidence in the case of Joseph Zimmerman and other alleged local radicals. Bennett arrested Zimmerman here last Friday. It is understood that the net is being wove around several persons in Anderson who have been making certain disloyal utterances.
From the 1800s
Jan. 1, 1895 — Miss Carrie Minton, one of the “hello” girls and collector for the telephone company, has resigned her position here to accept a more lucrative one in Evansville. Miss Minton was a favorite with the telephone people and the patrons of Anderson who will be pleased to hear of her good luck yet sorry to miss her companionship.
Jan. 1, 1895 — Orren Munger was up before Squire West yesterday to answer to the charge of selling bad hog meat, proffered by Health Officer Heagy. Orren was in a bad humor, and when testimony began coming in he grew fairly crimson on the head. He was fined $200 after a hired hand testified the pigs had cholera.
