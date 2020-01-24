5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
Jan. 26 — Chuck Fulp scored 31 points to lead Madison Heights to an 83-72 Olympic Conference victory over Noblesville Wednesday. Fulp, a 6-foot-4 senior, injured the thumb on his left, non-shooting hand in the first quarter. With the thumb heavily taped, he gunned down Noblesville with mid-range jump shots and slashing moves to the basket, hitting 14 of 20 shots from the field.
Jan. 27 — Eight people registered by the Wednesday deadline to present plans for reorganization of Anderson’s high schools. The public meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Reardon Auditorium on the Anderson University campus.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Jan. 25 — Petitions are circulating for signatures of residents of Pendleton and adjoining areas to be presented to the Public Service Commission of Indiana asking that telephone service in the area be integrated into the metropolitan Anderson-Muncie area calling system. The petitions, headed by William J. Wood and Robert K. Frazier, seek to eliminate toll charges between Pendleton and Anderson and other areas.
Jan. 28 — The Interstate Commerce Commission, a federal government agency that regulates railway operations, will hold a public hearing March 9 at Anderson City Hall on the proposed discontinuances of two Penn Central passenger trains that serve Anderson and Elwood. The two trains are the last providing passenger service between Chicago and Cincinnati. There had been an agreement to maintain those trains when two other lines were discontinued.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Jan. 25 — Charges made last week by J.J. Netterville, inspector of the census for Madison County, that enumerators were not doing their work satisfactorily, has stimulated the work and since that time no issues have occurred. An interpreter has been secured for the Polish settlement near the file factory, and the work should be completed by next week.
Jan. 28 — The Hayes Wheel factory suspended operations at noon yesterday on account of not being able to get bolts. The factory will start again Thursday, E.R. Heldson, manager, said. The steel strike has impacted several local factories the last few weeks.
From the 1800s
Jan. 26, 1895 — Ed Gustin’s blacksmith shop gave a soiree last night. It was a delightful affair until the police got onto the racket, ending it with the girls in jail and the names of the gents in the pockets of the officers. The noises of ribaldry and orgies were so loud as to attract the neighbors. The officers will probably request today that the girls be sent to the reformatory at Indianapolis for a good long stay.
Jan. 27, 1895 — John E. Canaday, acting under the directions of the Christian church executive board, yesterday closed a deal for the purchase of the Burr property, on the corner of Jackson and Tenth streets, now occupied by John Pence’s residence. It was purchased at a bargain, but $5,000, and will give the Christian church members a delightful spot for the new church they are to build this fall or next spring.
