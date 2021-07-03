25 Years Ago — 1996
July 10 — The arts in Anderson reached a new high Tuesday with the opening of the Ryden Galleries. “We’re bringing the arts more into downtown than ever before,” said Mayor J. Mark Lawler. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, gallery owner Ken Ryden showed off the building at 1119 Meridian Plaza to his guests. Ryden is an artist-in-residence and a professor of art at Anderson University. Many of his life-size sculptures are in place all over the state.
July 12 — A chemical spill closed Athletic Park pool early Thursday and sent a lifeguard and several children to the hospital. A truck pumping diluted hydrochloric acid spilled the chemical around 2:40 p.m. The nozzle fell out of the holding tank and the acid was pumped onto the ground. The acid, according to the driver, is mixed in the pool with bleach and used to disinfect and clean the pool. One lifeguard and several children complained of difficulty breathing, chest pains and headaches.
50 Years Ago — 1971
July 10 — The final night of harness racing came and went at the Anderson Free Fair Friday night, and driver extraordinaire Jerry Landess won three heats, had a second, a third and a fourth. His horses left the premises draped with four blankets, and he carried a brand new watch to boot, winning the L.J. Van Meter Memorial Award for the fourth straight year as the Anderson Free Fair’s most prolific driver.
July 14 — The Human Aid Center is temporarily curtailing its activities, except for emergency facilities. Madison County’s anti-drug headquarters, the Human Aid Center, called a halt to recreational activities Tuesday as part of a reorganization plan. Spokesmen stressed the emergency telephone “hotline,” volunteers to assist with persons under drug influence needing immediate help, and personal counseling sessions will continue.
100 Years Ago — 1921
July 1 — The Madison County Farmers’ Association is protesting the threshing charges set in place by the Brotherhood of Threshermen in a meeting in Anderson. Farmers are instating that eight cents a bushel for threshing wheat and four cents a bushel for oats is too much when the market price of wheat is taken into consideration. The farmers pointed out that is the same price for threshing when wheat was selling for $2.65 a bushel while this season it is going for around $1 a bushel.
July 5 — Four men were arrested when Sheriff William A. Lewis and his son, Alva Lewis, uncovered a small brewery in a deep ravine near Mounds Park Monday morning. The men held are: John Kittinger, special police officer for Mounds Park; Harry Feldman, of Main Street; William Riley, speed king and dare devil of the motordrome; and L.O. Rogers, of Anderson. Two barrels, each containing 52 gallons of beer mash, between 150 and 200 bottles of home brewed beer, scores of empty bottles and ingredients used in the brewing were confiscated.
From the 1800sJuly 16, 1896 — The much talked of Musician’s Union was started last night at a meeting held in the Federation of Labor hall. The majority of the musicians of the city were present and a charter membership of forty-eight names was secured, with promises of twenty-five more. Clyde Kennedy was selected as President and Grant Carey as Secretary.
July 17, 1896 — The Anderson Iron and Bolt works closed down last night for an indefinite time. The company has several large orders on their books, but they cannot buy iron. The iron concerns of the country are tied up because of the strained conditions between them and the Amalgamated Association. This leaves but few factories in operation in Anderson. All the glass works are shut down, as is the Arcade file works and the strawboard.
Elmore Hammes, For The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.