25 Years Ago — 1995
July 1 — The state’s Solid Waste Management Board voted unanimously to appeal a ruling that overturned its permit denial for a controversial landfill site in Madison County. Citizens have been fighting against the proposed Mallard Lake landfill for 17 years, and Friday’s action ensures that the fight continues. The case is perhaps the longest running in the history of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, officials said.
July 14 — A poor finish didn’t taint an otherwise productive day as the Indianapolis Colts opened their 12th training camp at Anderson University Thursday. “I thought we had a very good first day,” coach Ted Marchibroda said. “It was just toward the end of practice we had (some mistakes).”
50 Years Ago — 1970
July 10 — Miss Susan Rae Maddy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Maddy, Madison Ave., was recently crowned 1970 Miss Indiana State Quarter Horse Queen. She will now compete in the National Quarter Horse Queen contest at the Quarter Horse National Congress to be held in Columbus, Ohio in October. Miss Maddy is also eligible to enter the Miss Rodeo America Contest later this summer in Las Vegas.
July 12 — President Richard Nixon praised the city of Anderson in a letter to Congressman David W. Dennis, the representative told The Herald Saturday. The President was commenting on the dedication of Anderson’s City Building. The letter stated in part, “It reflects the energy and dynamic spirit of a very fine American community and it sets an example worth imitating for others throughout the nation.”
100 Years Ago — 1920July 6 — Arrangements have been completed by the Oconee Tribe No. 159 Improved Order of Red Men, of Pendleton, for a big time tomorrow evening. Twelve candidates will be given the three degrees — Chief, Hunter and Warrior. Tribes of Anderson, Lapel, Ingalls, Alexandria, Emporia and Fortville will also be represented. Over two hundred visitors are expected.
July 7 — There is only one corporation in Madison County whose assessed value comes up to the million mark, and that is the American Steel and Wire Company, at an even $1,000,000. The Remy Electric Company is a close second with an assessed valuation of $907,185, and the American Tinplate Company, of Elwood, is the third highest at $800,000.
From the 1800sJuly 2, 1887 — It is evident that there is going to be a great noise at Anderson on the Fourth. The Indianapolis Light Artillery and ammunition were shipped to Anderson today. All those who do not go to see the mammoth parade, and the four largest gas wells in the State, and the great sham battle, and the balloon ascensions with natural gas, and the magnificent display of fire-works, will wish they had gone.
July 19, 1887 — The Indiana Midland is proving a thorn in the flesh of the roads it crosses, taking out of Lebanon freight which the C.L. St. L. & C. think themselves entitled to, out of Westfield freights the L.N.A. & C. claims and Noblesville freight which the Lake Erie Western claim should go by their line. The freight they turn over to the Pennsylvania lines at Anderson. The amount is reaching thirty to forty cars a day.
