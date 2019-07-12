25 Years Ago – 1994
July 14 – More than three years after the 1991 ice storm that hit Madison County, the city of Anderson is receiving funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Anderson Board of Public Works Chairman Brad Miller said FEMA has approved funding to clean up ice storm debris. Miller said FEMA representatives were in town recently to clear up other paperwork and agreed to pay the previous claim when informed it was still outstanding.
July 15 – A new community-owned bank could open in Anderson before the end of the year. Anderson Community Bank has submitted an application with the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for a charter to operate a bank. James E. Ault will serve as chairman of the board of directors. Ault said Anderson’s current slow but steady growth was a key element in the decision to pursue operating a new bank.
50 Years Ago – 1969
July 15 – “Fly Me To The Moon” has been designated the theme song for this year’s Miss Indiana contestants, among whom is Miss Jill Jackson, Miss Anderson of 1969. The pageant will be a special tribute to the crew of Apollo 11. If all goes according to plan, the first man to set foot on the moon will land a little more than 24 hours after Miss Indiana is crowned.
July 17 – Excavation continues at the Great Mound at Mounds Park by Indiana geologists, with discoveries such as burned human bones and neck ornaments furnishing the scientists with more historical information. Charles Meador, assistant to excavation director Kent Vickery, said digging has uncovered the outline of a structure which might be a sub-floor tomb.
100 Years Ago – 1919
July 14 – When the Arcade works of the Nicholson File Company resumed operation Monday nearly a hundred new employees for several different departments were on hand. The increased production will amount to between 6,000 and 10,000 dozens of files daily. A number of applications are also on file at the employment office for more workers.
July 15 – The “tea” men, who recently successfully worked the game of selling a lot of bottled tea under the guise of intoxicating liquor in Frankton and Elwood, have returned to this city. There was little danger of prosecution on the charge of obtaining money under false pretenses as no complaints have been made to the police by the victims of the swindle.
From the 1800s
July 14, 1882 – The Cataract mills in Pendleton were destroyed by fire yesterday. The loss on the building was complete, and will fall heavily on Potts & Parker, as there was no insurance. The saw mill just east was saved. By this fire Pendleton has lost a valuable industry, but as the site is a favorable one, the mill will probably be rebuilt in the near future.
July 14, 1882 – Tuesday night the residence of C.W. Benbow, on Benton Street, was visited and two pairs of pants and a small amount of silver taken. Mr. Benbow had to borrow a pair of pants the next morning to get up town to buy a pair. As yet there is no clue to the thieves.
– Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
