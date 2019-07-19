25 Years Ago – 1994
July 20 – Domestic violence is becoming an increasing problem in the area, the director of Women’s Alternative told the Committee to Stop Violence in Our Community Tuesday. Mary Jo Lee was the guest speaker for the committee’s 10th monthly meeting at Citizens Square. More than 60 people attended the session. Lee talked about local efforts to address the problems and credited Anderson with a domestic violence program that has been used as a model for other communities.
July 21 – Delco Remy America comes to life Aug. 1 when it takes over operations of two Anderson General Motors plants through a sale agreement. AC Delco Systems Division announced Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to purchase Plants 3 and 17 in Anderson, and the Meridian, Miss., facility. Those plants, which produce starter motors and generators, have been sold to Delco Remy America.
50 Years Ago – 1969
July 20 – Pert Jill Annette Jackson, beaming with a tearful smile, was crowned Miss Indiana Saturday night and will represent the Hoosier State at the Miss America pageant. The dark-haired beauty sang “Much More” in the talent competition and won the swimsuit competition. Miss Jackson is a student at Butler University, and entered the competition after winning Miss Anderson 1969. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph O. Jackson of Anderson.
July 23 – Runway length of the Anderson Municipal Airport will be extended by 1,100 feet, according to an announcement by Miller J. Huggins, president of the Board of Aviation Commissioners. The extension will allow the municipal airport to compete with Muncie and Indianapolis for more commercial and private flight trade, according to airport manager W. Arthur Darlington.
100 Years Ago – 1919
July 20 – The city market was the scene of more activity that has been evidenced so far this year on Saturday. More than thirty wagons were loaded with produce, and one man with a barrel of apples had sold out before noon. In order to afford more space for both buyer and seller, W.L. Lundy, market manager, ordered all horses be unhitched from the wagons and taken to another location.
July 22 – Since her appointment three months ago the record of services by Mrs. Nellie C. Warren as police matron has been so gratifying to the women’s organizations of the city and to Chief of Police Jackson, that there is now a movement to have her designated as a regular member of the police force at the salary of a patrolmen. Mrs. Warren is currently under an agreement for six months at a woman’s salary.
From the 1800s
July 21, 1882 – A meat market is to be opened the first of the week in the room formerly occupied by the express companies, as they moved to larger facilities. It is to be under the management of J.H. Patterson.
July 21, 1882 – There seems to have been for some time a feeling of enmity existing between Lon Tibbets and Gus Lipfert, drivers on the city bus line. Last Tuesday evening, they were drinking considerably in front of Hoover’s restaurant. A dispute became animated and resulted in blows. They were arrested by Marshal Heagy and taken to jail.
— Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
