25 Years Ago – 1994
July 28 – The Indiana Horse Racing Commission was assured Wednesday that Hoosier Park would open Sept. 1 with its first of 55 days of harness racing. During a construction update on the Anderson track, Anderson Park Inc. president Jeff Smith said second shifts of construction workers were on the site. Smith said barns would be ready to allow horses to ship into the facility Aug. 15.
July 29 – The Little League softball state tournament for girls age 11 and 12 will be played here this weekend at Meadowbrook. Action begins Saturday at 3 p.m. with Times Corner playing Petersburg. Hessville and Meadowbrook then meet at 5 p.m. The tournament is double elimination with the winner moving on to regional tournament.
50 Years Ago – 1969
July 29 – Bob and Vic Rose shot the lowest total in the history of the Madison County Father-Son tournament to win the crown by a whopping eight strokes. Father Vic and son Bob combined for a 138 total. The traveling George Crittenberger Plaque will move to Anderson Country Club, home course for the Roses. Crittenberger, former president of Anderson Newspapers, was instrumental in promoting Madison County golf during his lifetime.
July 31 – Twenty-three Delco-Remy Division and Guide Lamp Division students at General Motors Institute, will receive degrees or engineering certificates at the Institute’s graduation exercises Friday. Robben W. Fleming, president of the University of Michigan, will deliver the commencement address.
100 Years Ago – 1919
July 27 – Three large army trucks loaded with relics of the world war, including curios taken on every battle line, manned by 15 soldiers will include Anderson on a trip throughout Indiana. The exhibit will be here in August, according to Sergt. Fishley of the Anderson recruiting station, and is designed to stimulate recruiting.
July 30 – H.C. Love arrived home yesterday morning fresh from being a participant in the race riots that have disturbed the city of Chicago for several days. Mr. Love was not aware of any trouble, he said, until he noticed a free-for-all clash between the white and negro forces at Halstead and Division streets. The negroes were outnumbered and he attempted to intercede in their behalf when he was threatened by the angry mob. He said he left before the shooting began.
From the 1800s
July 28, 1882 – The new chimes at the Catholic church rang out on the air Sunday morning like a pleasant surprise. The sexton does not know yet how to get the most music out of the chimes, but that will come with practice. The chimes are certainly an agreeable change from the ding dong of the ordinary church bells.
July 28, 1882 – We are pleased to note the arrival in our city of Mr. Charles Emerson and Mr. A.H. Willions who come for the purpose of preparing and publishing a directory of the city and towns of the county. In 1876, Mr. Emerson brought out the only directory of Anderson ever published. He has introduced many new and excellent features in his directories.
