25 Years Ago — 1996
June 1 — Two local athletes made memorable showings Friday at the Indiana University Track and Field Stadium during the IHSAA girls’ state meet. Highland junior Donna Harless placed eighth in the 1600 meters with a personal best time of 5 minutes, 9.96 seconds. Lakisha Goins, the talented Anderson Indian freshman, placed ninth in the 100 with a time of 12.84.
June 3 — Madison County sheriff’s deputies and Indiana Reformatory correctional officers will join hundreds of other Indiana law enforcement offices as they light the way to the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games in Terre Haute. The “Flame of Hope” will be carried along U.S. 40 from Indianapolis to Terre Haute.
50 Years Ago — 1971
June 3 — White River might be cleaner someday as a result of an agreement reached Wednesday at a special meeting between the Anderson Board of Works and the Chesterfield Town Board. Chesterfield’s board tentatively agreed to 14 conditions stipulating terms of a contract calling for a sewer connection between the two communities. The Indiana Stream Pollution Control Board had ordered Chesterfield to make the sewer connection.
June 8 — Development of the Myers Lake area into a major recreational facility as part of the city’s park system became a federally approved project Monday after a $202,050 Department of Housing and Urban Development grant was authorized. The project was submitted to HUD last year as an “open space” program. It includes the 72-acre area bordered by Cross Street on the north, Killbuck Creek on the west, Myers Sand and Gravel Company on the south, and Alexandria Pike on the east.
100 Years Ago — 1921
June 1 — Nationwide interest has followed a local story last week concerning the attempt of William Muncey and Gordon Huffman of this city to get divorced from their respective wives in order that they might exchange wives. The matter has been widely circulated in a more or less garbled way and as a result Judge W. A. Kittinger finds his correspondence largely increased. In the end, the grounds for divorce were not sufficient and divorce was not granted.
June 3 — Proprietors of four clothes cleaning shops here have been ordered to install more modern equipment or go out of business as the result of a visit by Charles Felthouse, deputy state fire marshal. The law requires that tanks containing naptha be placed underground, and that it be raised in automobile pumps, with proper ventilation, to avoid chances for explosion. Felthouse gave the owners sixty days in which to provide the proper equipment.
From the 1800sJune 2, 1896 — The Elks held a meeting last evening and arranged for a trip to the national meeting at Cincinnati July 6. They concluded to retain a special car on the Pan Handle and decorate it, having a conspicuous banner on the outside telling where they were from. There will be forty go.
June 6, 1896 — Health Officer Harry Honeycutt has hit upon a new plan for working the prisoners of the county jail on the streets. The plan is to make the street work optional with inmates in the jail, and to give those who do it two days’ time for each day’s work, thus allowing them to split their sentence in two by working. Instead of them being obstinate and morose, they will take interest in the work.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin
