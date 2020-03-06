5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago – 1995
March 7 — Paul Bradford, board president, is worried about the long-term effects if Anderson Community Schools moved to one high school. During a special meeting Monday to discuss reorganization of the secondary schools, Bradford said what is eventually decided concerning the middle and elementary schools is tied to the high school decision. Following the meeting, Bradford said ACS needs a whole system plan.
March 8 — Pendleton police and several charitable organizations will attempt the near impossible – to fingerprint and photograph every South Madison Community School child in grades K through six. Project Kidcare will take place this Saturday at East Elementary and again on March 18 at South Elementary. The police department has been planning the event for over a year.
50 Years Ago — 1970
March 7 — Mayor J.E. Flanagan and four other city officials will be in Washington Monday and Tuesday for a conference on the relationship between cities and Congress. Sponsored by the National League of Cities, the conference will feature speeches by cabinet level officials and discussion sessions between mayors and their congressional representatives.
March 10 — A milestone in the history of the Anderson Fine Arts Center was noted Monday with the donation of the 17th century oil masterpiece “Saint Andrew,” attributed to the great Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens. The famous painting was donated by William J. Alford, a benefactor of the local arts center and patron of the arts. “The addition of this masterpiece to our permanent collection of fine art will add greatly to the prestige of the Fine Arts Center,” said Robert N. Shoemaker, president of the center.
100 Years Ago — 1920
March 3 — Nearly 225 persons attended the celebration of the second anniversary of the opening of the Anderson Y.M.C.A. building which took place at the association home last night. The dinner was attended by both men and women and was held in the gymnasium. The principal speakers were M.E. Foley of Indianapolis and I.D. Rhoads of Columbus, Ohio.
March 7 — The forty children in the Madison County Orphan’s Home will be the guests of the Riviera Theatre Monday. The children will be treated to a motion picture free of charge. The Union Traction Company will donate cars to take the children to and from the show.
From the 1800s
March 6, 1895 — The Terhune When block, destroyed yesterday morning by fire, will be replaced with a structure that is presentable and acceptable to the city of Anderson. Mr. Terhune stated that the loss sustained in the conflagration will not result in any cheapening or change in plans for the construction of the new opera house, which is to expected to be the prettiest house of its kind in the State.
March 6, 1885 — “One of the reasons that Anderson has so many explosions is because she has to carry too high a pressure to supply the city,” said an old gas man last night. “Anderson pressure is not less than fifteen ounces at any time … Other cities where the supply is properly furnished through proper pipes only carry four or five ounces.”
