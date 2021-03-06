25 Years Ago — 1996
March 2 — Tyson Jones, the smallest player on the floor, played the biggest with the second game of the Anderson Sectional semifinals on the line Friday night at the Wigwam. With about 6,500 in attendance, Anderson High’s Jones took control and clinched a nerve-wracking 70-61 win for the Indians over the underdog Highland Scots. The victory propels Anderson into the championship game against No. 6 Alexandria.
March 3 — General Motors won’t sell or shut down Delphi Interior & Lighting Systems for three years if United Auto Workers Local 663 votes yes on the tentative agreement reached Saturday. A statement from the shop committee said, “A guarantee of no sale or closure through the end of 1996 National Agreement has been agreed to in this package… This job guarantee is a first-of-a-kind agreement in GM history.”
50 Years Ago – 1971
March 4 — Cable TV, whose technological possibilities have just begun to be explored, could be operational in Anderson before the end of the year. Members of the city council, school board and other officials and civic leaders attended a formal presentation Wednesday by Rust Craft Cable Communications, which seeks a franchise to place its system into operation. It would be the second franchise granted in Anderson; the first was General Electric Cablevision Corporation, whose franchise was granted in 1967 but which has had delays in installation.
March 10 — Today more than 325 members of the Madison County farm-business community will be touring Anderson businesses and industries during the 15th annual Business-Industry-Farm Day. The program is sponsored by the Agricultural Development Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and the Madison County Farm Bureau Co-op, in an effort to promote good relations between the business and farm communities.
100 Years Ago — 1921
March 2 — J.C. Ale, inspector for the state board of health for this district, was called to Madison County yesterday. Inspector Ale inspected some baking concerns, and found one, he said, to be violating the law by collecting stale bread from places where it had been placed to be sold by retailers. Ale said he would file charges against the baker. The baker promised to plead guilty and pay the fine.
March 4 — All doubt as to the winner of the Anderson-Pendleton basketball game this morning was settled yesterday when Pendleton fans sought a ouija board. The Pendleton ouija said the score would be 15-13 in favor of Pendleton. The prophecy was repeated three times. Coach Staggs could not be reached for comment but it is reported the Anderson team will play the game nevertheless.
From the 1800sMarch 11, 1896 — The Anderson Gun Club tournament was held on the Park Place grounds yesterday. Several marksmen were present from Linwood, Frankton, Anderson and the country. The shooting throughout was very poor and the averages were much lower than usual. Phillips, of Frankton, led, breaking on an average one pigeon in two.
March 11, 1896 — A very bad case of diphtheria was yesterday reported at the orphans home, the afflicted being little Howard Lee. There are at present forty-nine children in the home. Dr. S.C. Newlin, the physician for that institution, said that he did not apprehend any danger of the disease spreading, as the sufferer had been placed in a sick chamber and quarantined.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin
